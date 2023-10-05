Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Surrender Enigma

From the handful of Enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can discover the written riddles are the toughest to solve. You’ll need to look for keywords in the text to decipher exactly where the treasure might be. The Surrender Enigma describes a pivotal starting location, but the whole riddle could fall apart if you don’t know where that is.

In this guide, we’ll look at how to get the Surrender Enigma, break down the keywords in the riddle, and show you exactly where to locate the treasure. Here is everything you need to know about the Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Find the Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Surrender Enigma in Assasin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll need to visit the named location Tomb of Zubayadh. This can be found in the Wilderness region on the western edge where Abbasiyah and Harbiyah meet, just outside the city walls. The Enigma will be along the gravestones near the water.

How to Get the Surrender Enigma Treasure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a few keywords you want to use as landmarks to get your bearings. This riddle talks about ‘what’s left of my life north of the oasis in the village of my birth‘. The first one to kick things off is your starting location, which is an ‘oasis’. A large standout oasis in the Wilderness region is located on the map’s northern side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You also want to focus on the phrase ‘what’s left of my life north‘ and the word ‘village.’ So from this, you are looking for a village north of the oasis. There also just happens to be a named town north of that specific location called Ukbara. With these two things lining up, you now have somewhere to start searching around. Head over to Ukbara for the next step of the riddle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Ukbara, the next key sentence you want to focus on in the Surrender Enigma is ‘My old home sinks beneath the waves, they lap even at its dome.‘ Using some keywords from this sentence, you’re now looking for a home that is sinking underwater and has a dome roof. If you go to the north side of Ukbara towards the water, you’ll discover a number of houses that have started to submerge – but the one you’re looking for has a dome top. Head over to this one, and you’ll be able to find the treasure glowing on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The reward I received for collecting the Surrender Enigma treasure was a Rebel’s Talisman that you can wear as an item. Plenty of other Enigmas are out there for you to find and solve if you enjoy cracking a good riddle.