Avatar Generations Codes (February 2023)

Join Team Avatar as they adventure across the Four Nations on your mobile device with Avatar Generations. Gather a team of benders and non-benders from Avatar: The Last Airbender and develop their skills while building the best possible team which includes all fan-favorite characters such as Aang, Katara, Soka, Toph, Zuko, Suki, and more.

Like most other mobile games, Avatar Generations offers code redemption opportunities, where players can input codes to redeem free rewards. These codes most commonly help players progress their characters and accounts, and help kick-start new players’ accounts.

All Avatar Generations codes list

Avatar Generations codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Avatar Generations.

There are currently no working codes for Avatar Generations.

Avatar Generations codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Avatar Generations.

There are currently no expired codes for Avatar Generations.

How to redeem codes in Avatar Generations

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Avatar Generations.

Open Avatar Generations on your device. Press your cog icon to access Settings. Press the blue Redeem Code button. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the text box. Press the green Submit button to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Avatar Generations codes

The best way to get more Avatar Generations codes is to regularly check back to this article. However, you should also follow the game’s social media accounts for a chance to grab free codes as they come out. For example, you should follow the Avatar Generations Facebook page, and the Avatar Generations Twitter account, as well as join the official Avatar Generations Discord server. All of these social media links will help you keep up to date with news, development, as well as possible new codes.

Why are Avatar Generations codes not working?

It is possible that some of the codes that you have entered might not work due to a few reasons. Always check if you have entered the code exactly as it was listed — no extra characters or spaces because all codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, you should simply copy and paste the code from the above list. Also, codes are usually available for one use only, so you won’t be able to redeem extra rewards multiple times. Lastly, some codes may have expired and have been added to the list of expired codes.

What is Avatar Generations?

Avatar Generations is a tactical RPG game for mobile devices in which you can take part in the adventures of Aang and his friends from Avatar: The Last Airbender series. You can collect different characters from the series, including various Avatars from different generations. All characters come with unique skills, which include elemental bending techniques. You can take your teams on adventures and further develop their skills along the way.