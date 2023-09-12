Baldur’s Gate 3: 5 DLC Races That Need To Be Added

Baldur’s Gate 3 has lots of choices for player race, but some of them are pretty boring or lackluster in terms of abilities. This is where the rumored DLC can come in, as there are some awesome races introduced in later Dungeons & Dragons 5E books that would make for excellent additions to the game.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can select from all of the races that are in the D&D 5E Player’s Handbook. The game also added a few extra races, such as the Githyanki, Duergar, and different variations of the Half-Elf that aren’t in the Player’s Handbook. There are lots of options on display, but some of them are terrible, with Baldur’s Gate 3 making humans the worst race by far, while some races have abilities that are useful but not particularly flashy, such as the Dwarf.

Goblins Would Shake Up Act I Of Baldur’s Gate 3

Goblins are a major part of Act I in Baldur’s Gate 3, as their presence threatens the Emerald Grove and the Tiefling refugees residing there. All it takes is a hero to step up and face the Goblin menace, but what if that hero was a Goblin themself?

In Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, a new version of the Goblin race was introduced. These are the original Goblins native to the Feywild, rather than the monstrous creatures most players encounter, whom Maglubiyet, the God of Goblins, has corrupted. Playing one of these Fey Goblins would mean that the player character has to overcome similar prejudices that the Drow face while also being welcomed by the main villains of Act I.

In terms of abilities, the new Goblins can Disengage or Hide as a Bonus Action, making them the perfect choice for anything other than a Rogue, while they can also add their Proficiency bonus to damage against creatures larger than they are using their Fury of the Small ability. These Goblins are excellent combatants due to their ability to zip in and out of combat and for their damage bonus against most enemies in the game.

Yuan-Ti Are A Popular Race With A Unique Aesthetic

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers many different aesthetic options for the player, with Dragonborn and Tieflings offering many different ways to tailor your hero. The addition of the Yuan-Ti would add humanoids with serpent traits to the mix, as they are the descendants of a race of snake people who act as foes in many D&D campaigns.

The reason Yuan-Ti are so popular is less to do with the fangs, scales, or cool eyes, and more to do with their abilities. The latest playable iteration of the Yuan-Ti race has advantage on saving throws against ALL spells and natural resistance to poison damage. On top of this, they gain spells as they level up, starting with the Poison Spray Cantrip, as well as the Animal Friendship spell (but only with snakes), and gain Suggestion at level 3. All of these traits are very attractive and are useful for pretty much every character class in the game.

Aasimar Deserve A Spot Alongside The Tieflings

Tieflings play a huge role in the story of Baldur’s Gate 3, especially during the game’s early hours. This is because Tieflings are descendants of demons and devils, giving them a fiendish appearance and natural magical abilities. But what about angels? Surely, if fiends can breed with humanoids celestial beings can do the same?

The Aasimar are humanoids with the blood of angels, giving them a natural resistance to both necrotic and radiant damage. They can also call on natural healing abilities, which aren’t quite as strong as the restorative magic of the Bard, Cleric, or Druid but are still extremely useful in a pinch. When they hit level 3, they can also select from different powers, one of which gives them flight.

While Aasimar aren’t as deeply entrenched in the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 as other races, they still have a place in a story where people with the blood of devils are being persecuted for nothing other than their appearance. Playing an Aasimar villain would be especially apt in this story, with someone descended from the heavens being more of a threat than the actual antagonists of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Eladrin Bring Some Much-Needed Fey Support To Baldur’s Gate 3

There has been a big push to make the Feywild a big deal in the current edition of D&D 5E, yet the races in Baldur’s Gate 3 are barely connected to them. The elvish races have a connection to the Fey, while the Archfey Warlock Pack offers additional charm-related powers, but that’s it.

Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse offers two excellent choices for a Fey race: the Eladrin and the Fairy. The problem with the Fairy is its constant flying ability, which is a bit too good for a player character in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Eladrin is a much better choice, seeing as they’re already similar to elves, but they have a special Fey Step ability that acts similarly to the Misty Step spell. When the Eladrin hits level 3, they can add seasonal elements to their Fey Step, making it even stronger.

The Genasi Can Bring Elemental Might To Baldur’s Gate 3

The four classic elements are big deal in D&D 5E, which means that the Genasi would be a perfect fit for the game. The Genasi are humanoids with the powers of the elemental planes, usually through having a planar creature as an ancestor, such as a genie. Genasi can utilize the magic of the elements, as is their birthright, alongside their other powers.

There are four types of Genasi: Air Genasi, Earth Genasi, Fire Genasi, and Water Genasi. They all share Darkvision and an elemental resistance, as well as receiving a free Cantrip and extra spells as they level up, which are tied to their chosen element. All but the Fire Genasi gain a different kind of movement bonus, but they make up for it with some potent attack spells.

While elemental beings aren’t as important to the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 as other races in the game, they are still an interesting choice for players due to their varied powers, which get stronger as they level up and their appearance reflect their nature. Who wouldn’t want to play a character who is always on fire, as they’d make a perfect match for Karlach.