Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Necrotic Laboratory Brain Connect Puzzle in BG3

When you reach the final area of Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 2, you’ll be underneath Moonrise Tower exploring the Illithid Colony that’s been growing there. This colony has been where all of the tadpoles have been coming from, and where much of the region’s power is held as the Absolutes make their move for power.

While all of this is going on, there’s a chance you might encounter a Brain Connect puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory. There’s a terminal that reaches out to your character’s brain, and you’ll have to connect one half of the brain to the other side. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Brain Connect Puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Brain Connect Puzzle Solutions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Brain Connection puzzle will be on a side path as you make your way through the Illithid Colony. This area only becomes available at the end of Act 2, when you’re about to face off against Ketheric Thorm, and he’s taken the Nightsong if you saved her before entering this part of Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll find a terminal in the Necrotic Laborartory that you can interact with, and then you’ll see that the brain needs to be finished and put together manually.

You need to complete four sections for this Baldur’s Gate 3 puzzle: Reason, Memory, Emotion, and Speech. You do not need to complete these puzzles in any particular order, but this is how I worked through them for my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, I went through Reason, carved through the upper part of the connections, and finished that up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, I worked on Memory, which took me through the lower part of the puzzle and then up to the upper layer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, I began running through the Emotion portion of the Braind Puzzle. This was a bit more complicated but was not too challenging.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, I worked through the final part and the Speech portion. This was the last part of the brain puzzle in this part of Baldur’s Gate 3. When I finished this puzzle, it opened up the area in the back, and learned a small lore tidbit about this Illithid Colony. It is important to note that not all of the nodes are used, so you don’t need to fill out the entire brain puzzle to complete it.