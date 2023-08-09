Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find Zevlor in BG3

During the Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, if the tieflings made it out of the Emerald Grove in your playthrough, several of them will get captured by the Absolute cultists when they attempt to traverse the Shadow Curse. The ones who make it to the Last Light Inn will share with your characters that Zevlor, their leader, froze when the cultists attacked, and then ran away.

Zevlor is still missing throughout your time in Act 2. One of the smaller quests you’ll want to complete is to track him down and find out what happened when they were attacked. Here’s what you need to know about how you can find Zevlor during Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3 – Act 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

I searched for Zevlor for a long time throughout Act 2 with my Baldur’s Gate 3 party. I searched through every side quest in multiple regions and turned every rock I could flip over in Moonrise Tower. Unfortunately, I was never able to find him, to the point that I gave up and decided to save the game and progress enough to see if he’d finally appeared when we reached Baldur’s Gate. I was partially correct. He did appear later in the name, but before my party made it to Baldur’s Gate.

Instead, Zevlor appears inside the Illithid colony underneath Moonrise Tower. This is after your first battle against Ketheric Thorm on the top of the tower. When Ketheric retreats inside the hole where the large Illithid tentacle had gone, along with Nightsong if you decided to save her, Zevlor appears inside one of the captured pods. He’s about to become a Mind Flayer, but your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will have a chance to stop this.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can free Zevlor by interacting with the terminal next to the pods and releasing them. Unfortunately, this allows the other Mind Flayers waiting in the pods to come out, and they will be aggressive against your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. Alongside Zevlor, you’ll have to clear them out, alongside any of the Intellect Devourers that come to protect them.

After you complete this encounter, speak with Zevlor, and he’ll explain what happened when he was leading the tieflings. It turns out the colony had attempted to lure Zevlor to them and offered him the chance to become a Paladin once again, but while this was happening, they were killing and taking his comrades. He’ll then was forced to retreat, where he was captured by the colony, where they planned to turn him into a Mind Flayer. Hopefully, your Baldur’s Gate 3 party finds him before he goes through this tragic fate.