Baldur’s Gate 3 Misses A Huge Opportunity In Act 1

Baldur’s Gate 3 has earned a reputation for the developers thinking of everything, with minor scenes being included that will only play out for a small number of players. There is one huge oversight, however, as a seemingly ideal build for Act I is missing unique problem-solving abilities that should have been included in the story.

Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3 centers around the struggle between tieflings and druids. The tieflings have been exiled from the nearby city of Elturel, which was recently transported to Avernus (the first plane of the Nine Hells), and then sent back to Faerun. This led to the tieflings being kicked out of the city, as they are descended from fiends. The tieflings seek shelter in Baldur’s Gate, but goblins block the path to the city. They are forced to find refuge with the Druids of the Emerald Grove, but tensions are growing between the two sides, and the Druids want to kick the tieflings out so they can cut their home off using magic.

What Happens If You Play A Tiefling Druid In Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can play as a tiefling in Baldur’s Gate 3 and choose Druid as your character class. This build seems like it would be tailor-made for unique options in Act I, as a tiefling Druid is perfectly suited for acting as a mediator between the two sides, as you belong to both factions. Considering all the other small things included in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’d think a tiefling Druid would have exclusive options for interacting with both parties.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. The tiefling Druid has no exclusive options for dealing with the main quest in Act I. On the plus side, you are still the optimal choice, as you will have access to both the unique tiefling and Druid dialogue in conversation, but there’s no benefit to playing as both.

This feels like a huge missed opportunity, as seeing the conflict for the first time made me want to play as a tiefling Druid in my second run-through to see if they had any unique ability to resolve the crisis.

Considering the sheer number of small touches already in Baldur’s Gate 3, we can’t be too harsh on the developers, but it feels like an oversight not to give the tiefling Druid a bit of extra content here. The main conflict in Act I involves two warring factions, and a character perfectly suited for dealing with it is ignored.

Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t finished, as the developers are still adding content and constantly tweaking the game. This has even included adding new parts to the ending, with Karlach being given a whole new epilogue in a recent update. There may be a special tiefling Druid route added in a future update, but as of right now, you won’t be seeing anything extra by playing this build.