Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Feel The Effects Of No Pre-Loading On Steam

The lack of a pre-load for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam is disrupting the launch of the game for many fans, considering the massive file size for the game. This is because Baldur’s Gate 3 requires around 125GB of space, and it can take a long time to download the whole thing in one sitting, depending on your internet speeds.

Larian Studios has clarified that Baldur’s Gate 3’s lack of pre-load is Steam’s fault. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Access since 2020, and this is what’s preventing the pre-load. Steam doesn’t allow pre-load for Early Access games, which means that fans have to wait until the PC global launch times before they can even start the download.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lack Of Pre-Load Is Upsetting Fans

The lack of a pre-load for Baldur’s Gate 3 has infuriated fans on slower Internet speeds. The official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page is filled with people showing off their estimated download times for the game, ranging from 13 hours to 25 hours. It doesn’t help that the surge of players downloading the game is slowing the process down, making it take even longer than it normally would.

It bears mentioning that this isn’t a problem for everyone. Some people with lightning fast wired Internet speeds will likely only wait a few hours to download Baldur’s Gate 3. This leaves fans stuck with slower speeds to watch as others embark on their new adventures.

Thankfully, with the game launching mid-week, players can likely set their downloads up to run while tackling their days. With so many exciting adventures to be had in the Forgotten Realms, hopefully, the wait will be worth every second.