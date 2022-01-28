Balloon Race in the Fieldlands request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ most notable features is that you can ride Pokémon throughout the game’s open world. Naturally, there are some challenges scattered throughout the game that test your speed while mounted on particular ‘Mons. Completing one of these trials is required for one of the game’s requests — Balloon Race in the Fieldlands. Here’s how to complete this quest in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be able to obtain this quest immediately after acquiring your rideable Wyrdeer. At the Heights Camp, you’ll find a man with a goatee who will implore you to take part in his balloon race. Upon talking to him, he’ll give you the quest, which requires you to enter his race. Talk to him again to start the race.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your goal in the balloon race is to pop as many Drifloon-shaped balloons as possible in 45 seconds while riding Wyrdeer. To pop balloons, just run into them. There are 30 total balloons, but you only need to pop 17 to complete the quest. We recommend holding down the “B” button most of the time, which will make Wyrdeer dash, allowing you to run through balloons quicker. If you see any balloons in the air, you can jump by hitting the “Y” button.

There are some balloons that require both fairly precise turns and jump to pop, but don’t fret if you miss one here or there; you’re allowed to miss 13 balloons, meaning you have a pretty substantial amount of wiggle room in this quest. If you’ve racked up 17 balloons by the time the clock hits zero, you’ll complete the quest, and be rewarded with one Rare Candy, and 15 Feather Balls.