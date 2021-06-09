Battlefield 2042 Specialists – every class and character announced for the game

Battlefield 2042 is doing away with the standard class system of previous titles, bringing in Specialists instead. While specialist are all suited to specific roles, their loadouts have a lot freedom that will allow players to build to suit their own play-style.

All Specialists will have their own gadget and trait that is only used by that Specialist, and the game will launch with 10 Specialists in total. The different Specialists will largely fall into groups of support, assault, engineers, and recons which will all be very familiar to series veterans. They can use any primary weapons, secondary weapon, and grenades that they wish, and none of the primary weapons will be locked to a specific type of Specialist.

We have information on four of the upcoming Specialists below, and will add more as soon as EA makes more information available.

All the Specialist in Battlefield 2042

Webster McKay

Nationality: Canadian

Class: Assault

Gadget: Grappling Hook

Trait: Nimble – increased agility when aiming and zip lining.

Maria Falck

Nationality: German

Class: Support

Gadget: S21 Syrette Pistol

Trait: Combat Surgeon – can revive players to full health.

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Nationality: Russian

Class: Engineer

Gadget: SG-36 Sentry Gun

Trait: Sentry Operator – as long as Pyotr is near his Sentry Gun is will have increase efficiency.

Wikus “Casper” Can Daele