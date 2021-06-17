Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK + OBB download link for Android

Krafton has finally released the early access version of the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and the selected pre-registered players can download it from Google Play Store. The game includes features similar to PUBG Mobile, including Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi maps, along with the Royale Pass and much more.

However, if you didn’t get the access to the game, you can download it using the APK and OBB files and install it by following the steps mentioned below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK + OBB download link

The size of the APK file of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) version is 70 MB, and that of OBB is 619 MB, so before starting your installation process, make sure that you have enough space on your device to download and install it and then follow the steps mentioned below: