Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK + OBB download link for Android
The early access of BGMI is here.
Krafton has finally released the early access version of the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and the selected pre-registered players can download it from Google Play Store. The game includes features similar to PUBG Mobile, including Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi maps, along with the Royale Pass and much more.
However, if you didn’t get the access to the game, you can download it using the APK and OBB files and install it by following the steps mentioned below.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK + OBB download link
The size of the APK file of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) version is 70 MB, and that of OBB is 619 MB, so before starting your installation process, make sure that you have enough space on your device to download and install it and then follow the steps mentioned below:
- Download the APK and OBB files of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and locate the downloaded files on your device.
- Click on the APK file and tap on the Install button to start the installation process. If you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- After the APK file is installed, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.pubg.imobile.
- Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now installed, and if you want, you can now delete the APK file, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file.