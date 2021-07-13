BGMI 1.5 update APK + OBB download link for Android

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update has been released on the Indian servers. The update has added many new features to the game, including Ignition Mode, Anti-gravity Motorcycle, and MG3 gun. In addition to this, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Season 20, i.e., M1, will also be released tomorrow on July 13 that will bring a ton of shiny new rewards to the game.

Players can download the update 1.5 via Google Play Store; however, the patch is being rolled out slowly for all Android devices. So, if you haven’t received it, you can download and install it via APK and OBB files.

BGMI 1.5 update APK and OBB download

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK file size is 87.05 MB, and OBB file is 650 MB. Before starting the installation process, make sure that you have enough space on your device to download and install it, and then follow the steps mentioned below:

Download the APK and OBB files of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update and locate the downloaded files on your device. Click on the APK file and tap on the Install button to start the installation process. If you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources. After the APK file is installed, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.pubg.imobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 version is now installed, and if you want, you can now delete the APK file, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file.

