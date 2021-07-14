How to download BGMI Season 20 (M1) update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Season 20 – M1 has been released for all the Android devices in India and has added a variety of shiny rewards like outfits, gun skins, ornaments and more. Along with this, the ranks of all the players have been reset, and brand new tiers have also been added. Players can start playing and winning games in order to push their rank through these tiers to reach Conqueror.

The rewards of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) royale pass have been synced with PUBG Mobile, and unlike the 1.5 patch, Season 20 – M1 update is not available on Google Play Store. Here’s how you can download it:

Download the latest version of BGMI i.e. 1.5 from Google Play Store on your Android device. Open the game and download all the additional files. Restart Battlegrounds Mobile India and you will see small update on the loading screen of the game. The update will get downloaded automatically in a few seconds. Log in with your account and start your journey to the top.

Players can earn the rewards either by completing daily missions and challenges or directly unlock a few from the shop. The season has been divided into three cycles of one month each, and the price of the elite royale pass has also been reduced to 360 UC.