Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) M2 Royale Pass: All 1 to 50 RP rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) M2 Royale Pass is all set to release on August 13, and will be adding a ton of new rewards, including outfits, emotes, gun skins, and more. Players will complete daily and weekly missions to level up in the Royale Pass to unlock various free and premium rewards.

The Royale Pass is yet to arrive, but leakers have revealed the complete list of rewards from 1 to 50 RP levels that players can earn.

BGMI M2 Royale Pass free and premium rewards

Image via Krafton

Marine Predator Set and Marine Marauder – UZI: Unlock at RP 1

Unlock at RP 1 Marine Predator Cover: Unlock at RP 5

Unlock at RP 5 Lapis Barrier Backpack: Unlocks at RP 10

Unlocks at RP 10 Marine Predator Parachute: Unlocks at RP 13

Unlocks at RP 13 Ready Emote and RP Avatar (M2): Unlock at RP 15

Unlock at RP 15 “Battle” Graffiti: Unlock at RP 18

Unlock at RP 18 Marine Marauder Finish: Unlocks at RP 20

Unlocks at RP 20 Rainbow Glider Trail: Unlocks at RP 21

Unlocks at RP 21 Schoolgirl in Pink Outfit: Unlock at RP 25

Unlock at RP 25 Marine Predator Grenade and Marine Marauder emote: Unlocks at RP 30

Unlocks at RP 30 Alien Technology – QBZ: Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Marine Marauder – M24: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Marine Marauder Set: Unlock at RP 50

You don’t need to purchase the Elite Royale Pass to claim the free rewards; it can be earned by completing missions and challenges. However, if you want the premium rewards in your inventory, you can buy the Elite Royale Pass costing 360 UC or the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass by spending 960 UC.