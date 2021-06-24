How to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on PC via BlueStacks emulator

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has entered the open beta testing phase and is available for Android devices. Players can register for the open beta test and then download it from Google Play Store to experience the virtual open world of the much-awaited game. If you encounter any issues while downloading BGMI from Google Play Store, you can also use the APK and OBB files to install it.

In addition to the Android devices, players can now enjoy the game on a big PC or laptop screen via the BlueStacks emulator. Players will also be able to use keyboard and mouse controls for better in-game performance. If you also want to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on BlueStacks, you can follow the steps listed below: