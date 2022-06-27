World of Warcraft Classic is the original version of the popular MMO, World of Warcraft. Here, you’ll play the game released in 2004, which means not everything is as optimized or easier to deal with as it is in the current game. However, there are a few quality-of-life changes that you can make to ensure your time playing the game is much easier, and we’ve detailed some of the best add-ons you can include to World of Warcraft Classic to make your time playing it much more enjoyable.

Related: World of Warcraft Classic server populations

World of Warcraft Classic add-ons

Advanced Interface Options

You can play around with the user interface a lot more with the Advanced Interface Options add-on. This way, you can freely modify the size of texts, the colors, and the location of where particular buffs and debuff notifications appear. You can add many small details to your screen, making it a lot easier to keep track of dungeon and raiding information.

Atlas Loot Classic

Loot is the name of the game in World of Warcraft. The Atlas Loot Classic add-on shares the detailed loot table of any boss or enemy you’re fighting in the World of Warcraft Classic. It’s a good way to figure out what bosses you want to farm, and it also shares the odds of having that item drop for your party so you can fight over it.

Bartender4

A favorite of World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Classic players is Bartender4. With it, you’ll be able to fully customize all actions and anything related to those bars, like those for your bags, stances, pets, micro menus, and your XP and Reputation. Customization is the name of the game and a must-have for anyone who wants to make adjustments to the standard layout.

Deadly Boss Mods

The Deadly Boss mod makes it much easier to track what’s happening in a raid or a dungeon. It’s a mod that distinctly breaks down each section of whatever content you’re trying to work through, giving you great assistance if you’re not quite sure how everything works. Once you’ve gone through a location enough times, it should become pretty simple to figure out, and you might eventually get rid of the mod because you know it like the back of your hand.

Image via Blizzard

DejaDebuff Tracker

The DejaDebuff Tracker add-on creates a moveable tooltip that shows all of the current buffs and debuffs happening to your character. You’ll be able to properly manage them by placing them in specific locations on your screen. It’s a popular choice that has been updated for Burning Crusader.

HandyNotes

There are not too many small icons on your world map and mini-map that detail specific locations, such as boats, zeppelins, and trams. Rather than looking them up or memorizing them, the HandyNotes add-on places them on your map so you can see their exact locations at a glance.

Pawn

If you’re looking to create a specific character, you’ll be hunting certain pieces of gear to properly build yourself into an optimized tank, damage dealer, or a heal. The Pawn mod makes it easier to pick between several equipment pieces, making sure you choose the best option for your character. It’s a much more efficient way to ensure you’re grabbing the correct items.

Questie

When trying to learn the location of specific items for a quest, it can be hard and time-consuming to find them in-game or online. The Questie mod is something that can cut your time in half by directly telling you where you need to go to find specific items. The one thing wrong about this mod is that it is being updated nearly every day, so there’s a chance you might run into some problems. Regardless, it should make questing and finding specific items in World of Warcraft Classic much easier.

Taxi Timer

The wait times for traveling using a flying mount never get old. Some locations can take several minutes before you reach your destination. If you’d like to know the exact time until you reach a particular place, you can download the InFlight Taxi Timer, which details how long the overall flight is and how far you are. You can see when you have to wait two more minutes, giving you plenty of time to step away and deal with other business.

Vendor Prices

How much is an item worth to the junk vendors? With the Vendor Prices mod, you can hover over any equipment or junk item in your bags to figure out how much it’s worth. It’s much quicker to inform you of the best things to remove from your inventory and what you should keep.

Weak Auras 2

The buff and debuff icons in World of Warcraft Classic are vague and don’t give you the full picture. To make your life easier, the Weak Auras 2 mod comes with customized animations for any buff you give other players or any you receive, and the same goes for debuffs that an enemy hits you with. All of these can be customized to your preferred choice.