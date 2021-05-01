World of Warcraft Classic server populations (May 2021)

A census of all Wow Classic servers

World of Warcraft Classic is a return to a time when the MMO first launched. If you want to return to World of Warcraft’s base game, the Classic gameplay is exactly what you need, and you’ll be able to play through it and the upcoming expansions when they release. Because World of Warcraft Classic is not the larger game, you want to make sure you pick a server with a decent-sized player base.

We’ve gathered up all of the population numbers for World of Warcraft classic using information posted by IronForge.pro. While these numbers are not the official ones, they give you a pretty decent idea of how many players you can expect to see on the Classic servers and see what allegiance reigns supreme on the server.

ServerAllianceHordeTotal
Amnennar1,4131,5512,964
Anathema93263356
Arcanite Reaper40040
Arugal2,0012,3754,376
Ashbringer1,3841,5452,932
Ashkandi1,2236051,828
Atiesh3,4228264,248
Auberdine3,2091,4244,633
Azuresong1,1994071,606
Benediction2,6161,9544,570
Bigglesworth1,3802,0613,441
Blaumeux6441,5382,182
Bloodfang1,4994291,928
Bloodsail Buccaneers1,092981,390
CelebrasN/AN/AN/A
Deviate Delight456370826
Dragon’s Call1,0451,3192,364
DragonfangN/AN/AN/A
Dreadmist7651,1491,914
Earthfury1,6361,7273,363
Earthshaker2,7471,3744,121
Everlook3,7851,2275,012
Faerlina2,8642,3725,236
Fairbanks1,6452,3223,967
Felstriker1530153
Finkle8511,2532,104
Firemaw2,3842,1934,577
Flamelash100240340
Gandling6561,5442,200
Gehennas3,2863,6016,887
Golemagg1,1521,9583,195
Grobbulus2,5741,8534,427
Heartseeker1,66001,660
Heartstriker2,13202,132
Herod1,4352,8994,334
Hydraxian Waterlords1,0473011,348
Incendius1,055391,094
Judgement47047
Kirtonos2471,1891,189
Kromcrush8561,4272,283
Kurinnax3698621,231
Lakeshire2,1768973,073
Loatheb284204488
Lucifron02,2242,224
Mandokir6327491,381
Mankrik1,3663,0245,410
Mirage Raceway3,3641,3834,747
Mograine1,8852,3244,209
Myzrael1,8217382,559
Nethergarde Keep2,4248153,239
Netherwind2,0791,2083,287
Noggenfogger1,2031,2083,287
Old Blanchy1,2595511,810
Pagle5,4103035,713
Patchwerk1,1841,7082,892
Pyrewood Village4,1791,2315,410
Rattlegore7411,1171,858
Razorfen2,3701,2413,611
Razorgore1,7832,3223,967
Remulos1,4873571,881
Shazzrah1,1381,9223,060
Skeram891,7921,881
Skullflame5314841,025
Smolderweb6156681,283
Stalagg0742742
Stonespine0861861
Sulfuras1,8582,9964,868
Sulfuron1,6492,2213,861
Ten Storms45386431
Thunderfury1,6001,0682,668
Transcendence1,3461,1672,513
Venoxis2,1392,7644,903
Westfall2,7084843,192
Whitemane2,90033,0245,927
Windseeker1,2197,191,938
Yojamba1,3661,6403,006
Zandalar Tribe1,7191,1182,907
Змейталак122355477
Пламегор3,0783,0006,078
Рок-Делар4265151,141
Хроми1,0754591,753
伊弗斯N/AN/AN/A
哈霍兰N/AN/AN/A
娅尔罗N/AN/AN/A
寒冰之王N/AN/AN/A
席瓦莱恩N/AN/AN/A
怒炉N/AN/AN/A
比斯巨兽N/AN/AN/A
瑪拉頓N/AN/AN/A
维克尼拉斯N/AN/AN/A

Not all of the information is available. Some of the European and Chinese servers are missing. We will update this list with that information, if we receive it.

