World of Warcraft Classic server populations (May 2021)
A census of all Wow Classic servers
World of Warcraft Classic is a return to a time when the MMO first launched. If you want to return to World of Warcraft’s base game, the Classic gameplay is exactly what you need, and you’ll be able to play through it and the upcoming expansions when they release. Because World of Warcraft Classic is not the larger game, you want to make sure you pick a server with a decent-sized player base.
We’ve gathered up all of the population numbers for World of Warcraft classic using information posted by IronForge.pro. While these numbers are not the official ones, they give you a pretty decent idea of how many players you can expect to see on the Classic servers and see what allegiance reigns supreme on the server.
|Server
|Alliance
|Horde
|Total
|Amnennar
|1,413
|1,551
|2,964
|Anathema
|93
|263
|356
|Arcanite Reaper
|40
|0
|40
|Arugal
|2,001
|2,375
|4,376
|Ashbringer
|1,384
|1,545
|2,932
|Ashkandi
|1,223
|605
|1,828
|Atiesh
|3,422
|826
|4,248
|Auberdine
|3,209
|1,424
|4,633
|Azuresong
|1,199
|407
|1,606
|Benediction
|2,616
|1,954
|4,570
|Bigglesworth
|1,380
|2,061
|3,441
|Blaumeux
|644
|1,538
|2,182
|Bloodfang
|1,499
|429
|1,928
|Bloodsail Buccaneers
|1,09
|298
|1,390
|Celebras
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deviate Delight
|456
|370
|826
|Dragon’s Call
|1,045
|1,319
|2,364
|Dragonfang
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dreadmist
|765
|1,149
|1,914
|Earthfury
|1,636
|1,727
|3,363
|Earthshaker
|2,747
|1,374
|4,121
|Everlook
|3,785
|1,227
|5,012
|Faerlina
|2,864
|2,372
|5,236
|Fairbanks
|1,645
|2,322
|3,967
|Felstriker
|153
|0
|153
|Finkle
|851
|1,253
|2,104
|Firemaw
|2,384
|2,193
|4,577
|Flamelash
|100
|240
|340
|Gandling
|656
|1,544
|2,200
|Gehennas
|3,286
|3,601
|6,887
|Golemagg
|1,152
|1,958
|3,195
|Grobbulus
|2,574
|1,853
|4,427
|Heartseeker
|1,660
|0
|1,660
|Heartstriker
|2,132
|0
|2,132
|Herod
|1,435
|2,899
|4,334
|Hydraxian Waterlords
|1,047
|301
|1,348
|Incendius
|1,055
|39
|1,094
|Judgement
|47
|0
|47
|Kirtonos
|247
|1,189
|1,189
|Kromcrush
|856
|1,427
|2,283
|Kurinnax
|369
|862
|1,231
|Lakeshire
|2,176
|897
|3,073
|Loatheb
|284
|204
|488
|Lucifron
|0
|2,224
|2,224
|Mandokir
|632
|749
|1,381
|Mankrik
|1,366
|3,024
|5,410
|Mirage Raceway
|3,364
|1,383
|4,747
|Mograine
|1,885
|2,324
|4,209
|Myzrael
|1,821
|738
|2,559
|Nethergarde Keep
|2,424
|815
|3,239
|Netherwind
|2,079
|1,208
|3,287
|Noggenfogger
|1,203
|1,208
|3,287
|Old Blanchy
|1,259
|551
|1,810
|Pagle
|5,410
|303
|5,713
|Patchwerk
|1,184
|1,708
|2,892
|Pyrewood Village
|4,179
|1,231
|5,410
|Rattlegore
|741
|1,117
|1,858
|Razorfen
|2,370
|1,241
|3,611
|Razorgore
|1,783
|2,322
|3,967
|Remulos
|1,487
|357
|1,881
|Shazzrah
|1,138
|1,922
|3,060
|Skeram
|89
|1,792
|1,881
|Skullflame
|531
|484
|1,025
|Smolderweb
|615
|668
|1,283
|Stalagg
|0
|742
|742
|Stonespine
|0
|861
|861
|Sulfuras
|1,858
|2,996
|4,868
|Sulfuron
|1,649
|2,221
|3,861
|Ten Storms
|45
|386
|431
|Thunderfury
|1,600
|1,068
|2,668
|Transcendence
|1,346
|1,167
|2,513
|Venoxis
|2,139
|2,764
|4,903
|Westfall
|2,708
|484
|3,192
|Whitemane
|2,9003
|3,024
|5,927
|Windseeker
|1,219
|7,19
|1,938
|Yojamba
|1,366
|1,640
|3,006
|Zandalar Tribe
|1,719
|1,118
|2,907
|Змейталак
|122
|355
|477
|Пламегор
|3,078
|3,000
|6,078
|Рок-Делар
|426
|515
|1,141
|Хроми
|1,075
|459
|1,753
|伊弗斯
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|哈霍兰
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|娅尔罗
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|寒冰之王
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|席瓦莱恩
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|怒炉
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|比斯巨兽
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|瑪拉頓
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|维克尼拉斯
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Not all of the information is available. Some of the European and Chinese servers are missing. We will update this list with that information, if we receive it.