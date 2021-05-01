World of Warcraft Classic server populations (May 2021)

World of Warcraft Classic is a return to a time when the MMO first launched. If you want to return to World of Warcraft’s base game, the Classic gameplay is exactly what you need, and you’ll be able to play through it and the upcoming expansions when they release. Because World of Warcraft Classic is not the larger game, you want to make sure you pick a server with a decent-sized player base.

We’ve gathered up all of the population numbers for World of Warcraft classic using information posted by IronForge.pro. While these numbers are not the official ones, they give you a pretty decent idea of how many players you can expect to see on the Classic servers and see what allegiance reigns supreme on the server.

Server Alliance Horde Total Amnennar 1,413 1,551 2,964 Anathema 93 263 356 Arcanite Reaper 40 0 40 Arugal 2,001 2,375 4,376 Ashbringer 1,384 1,545 2,932 Ashkandi 1,223 605 1,828 Atiesh 3,422 826 4,248 Auberdine 3,209 1,424 4,633 Azuresong 1,199 407 1,606 Benediction 2,616 1,954 4,570 Bigglesworth 1,380 2,061 3,441 Blaumeux 644 1,538 2,182 Bloodfang 1,499 429 1,928 Bloodsail Buccaneers 1,09 298 1,390 Celebras N/A N/A N/A Deviate Delight 456 370 826 Dragon’s Call 1,045 1,319 2,364 Dragonfang N/A N/A N/A Dreadmist 765 1,149 1,914 Earthfury 1,636 1,727 3,363 Earthshaker 2,747 1,374 4,121 Everlook 3,785 1,227 5,012 Faerlina 2,864 2,372 5,236 Fairbanks 1,645 2,322 3,967 Felstriker 153 0 153 Finkle 851 1,253 2,104 Firemaw 2,384 2,193 4,577 Flamelash 100 240 340 Gandling 656 1,544 2,200 Gehennas 3,286 3,601 6,887 Golemagg 1,152 1,958 3,195 Grobbulus 2,574 1,853 4,427 Heartseeker 1,660 0 1,660 Heartstriker 2,132 0 2,132 Herod 1,435 2,899 4,334 Hydraxian Waterlords 1,047 301 1,348 Incendius 1,055 39 1,094 Judgement 47 0 47 Kirtonos 247 1,189 1,189 Kromcrush 856 1,427 2,283 Kurinnax 369 862 1,231 Lakeshire 2,176 897 3,073 Loatheb 284 204 488 Lucifron 0 2,224 2,224 Mandokir 632 749 1,381 Mankrik 1,366 3,024 5,410 Mirage Raceway 3,364 1,383 4,747 Mograine 1,885 2,324 4,209 Myzrael 1,821 738 2,559 Nethergarde Keep 2,424 815 3,239 Netherwind 2,079 1,208 3,287 Noggenfogger 1,203 1,208 3,287 Old Blanchy 1,259 551 1,810 Pagle 5,410 303 5,713 Patchwerk 1,184 1,708 2,892 Pyrewood Village 4,179 1,231 5,410 Rattlegore 741 1,117 1,858 Razorfen 2,370 1,241 3,611 Razorgore 1,783 2,322 3,967 Remulos 1,487 357 1,881 Shazzrah 1,138 1,922 3,060 Skeram 89 1,792 1,881 Skullflame 531 484 1,025 Smolderweb 615 668 1,283 Stalagg 0 742 742 Stonespine 0 861 861 Sulfuras 1,858 2,996 4,868 Sulfuron 1,649 2,221 3,861 Ten Storms 45 386 431 Thunderfury 1,600 1,068 2,668 Transcendence 1,346 1,167 2,513 Venoxis 2,139 2,764 4,903 Westfall 2,708 484 3,192 Whitemane 2,9003 3,024 5,927 Windseeker 1,219 7,19 1,938 Yojamba 1,366 1,640 3,006 Zandalar Tribe 1,719 1,118 2,907 Змейталак 122 355 477 Пламегор 3,078 3,000 6,078 Рок-Делар 426 515 1,141 Хроми 1,075 459 1,753 伊弗斯 N/A N/A N/A 哈霍兰 N/A N/A N/A 娅尔罗 N/A N/A N/A 寒冰之王 N/A N/A N/A 席瓦莱恩 N/A N/A N/A 怒炉 N/A N/A N/A 比斯巨兽 N/A N/A N/A 瑪拉頓 N/A N/A N/A 维克尼拉斯 N/A N/A N/A

Not all of the information is available. Some of the European and Chinese servers are missing. We will update this list with that information, if we receive it.