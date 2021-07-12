Best aim trainers to improve FPS game performance

When it comes to first-person shooting games, situation awareness, game knowledge, and tactical reasoning are all important, but nothing beats a god-like aim. You can play like a total noob tactically, as long as your incredible aim and lightning-fast reflexes are enough to carry you.

While practicing in specific games is a great way to improve, there are also aim trainers that will specifically put you through your paces to practice and improve your aim. Also, in good news for those who are running an older PC, most of these tend to be very light to run.

KovaaK 2.0

KovaaK 2.0 is available on Steam and is a highly regarded aim trainer. With nearly 18,000 reviews putting it at very positive, a lot of players out there have had great results training their aim with this program. KovaaK 2.0 combines extremely low input delay with over 10,000 training scenarios. Remember if you keep practicing one thing you only get better at that thing, you don’t necessarily sharpen your skills. This aim trainer possesses the variety you need to keep improving.

Aim Lab

Aim Lab is one of the premier aim trainers on the market. Currently free in Early Access on Steam, Aim Lab has been developed to help seasoned shooters or complete noobs, there is something here for everyone. The program features detailed aim analysis that will develop a profile based on your performance and constantly gives you feedback and pointers.

Aimtastic

Aimtastic is not as popular as other entries on this list, but it’s just as valuable to improving your aim. Once again, the aim trainer is free on steam, and features a multitude of modes and challenges to help the budding sharpshooter. The game also includes the following target practice rooms, all of which have a specific purpose.

Assault course (Trains your movement and aim while running)

Bigger then Smaller (Trains your aiming speed and accuracy)

Simple Circle (Trains your speed and muscle memory)

Reflex (Trains your reflexes and accuracy)

Skeet Shooting (Trains your speed and accuracy)

Tracking (Trains your short distance tracking)

360 Tracking (Trains your long distance tracking)

Left to Right (Train your long reflex shots)

Popup Targets (Trains your speed and accuracy)

Reactions (Train your reaction speed)

3D Aim Trainer

3D Aim Trainer is free online, and available on Steam. The game specifically cites Valorant, CS:GO, and Overwatch as games it has attempted to replicate in feel, so is especially useful for those looking to improve in those titles. 3D Aim Trainer also tracks a multitude of stats to help you find out exactly which part of your skill set is lacking, and how to improve it.

Aiming.Pro

Aiming.Pro is online-only, so is very useful when you are on the go. Once again, the program is designed to improve your skill level in all modern competitive shooters, tracks a range of stats, and is back up by experienced pros who give feedback to the developers to make the program as helpful and impactful as possible.