Managing and keeping your community alive can be a complicated task at times in State of Decay 2. You need to ensure you have enough beds and resources to keep them happy and still be able to get the items you need. You also need an area that can house the people who join your community while keeping in mind the threat of zombie sieges and how defensible your home is. With that in mind, here are our picks for the best bases in Trumbull Valley in State of Decay 2.

There are five total bases in Trumbull Valley in State of Decay 2. When looking for a place to move your community, remember that no base is perfect for every situation. To try and cover as much of a community’s needs as possible, we have two bases, in particular, we will recommend.

Fort Marshall

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have a large community pushing towards ten, we recommend seeking out Fort Marshall. It is the largest base in the region and has six built-in facilities alongside two large and two small lots to build whatever you want. This is a military base that will require many people to defend, but all walls are covered by lookout stations, and the facilities here cover a lot of needs your group will have.

Red Talon Daybreak FOB

Screenshot by Gamepur

For small to medium communities, we recommend Red Talon Daybreak FOB. There are not many buildable areas in this small base, with only one small and one large lot available to build whatever you want. Outside of that, the built-in Watchtower and Workshop can only be activated after completing a couple missions. One of those missions will give you a Red Talon agent to join your community.

There are also two built-in bed areas that can be cleared, but most interestingly is the CLEO Relay that you can use to call in Cleo weapons and ammo. There is a big risk, though, since this will start a zombie siege on your base. Luckily, the area is so open and small that your group should have no issue defending it unless you are playing on harder difficulties.