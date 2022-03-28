Best builds for the Guardian in Guild Wars 2

The Guardian class in Guild Wars 2 is played in several different ways. At its core, it is a support class, but with the correct gear and build, it can output a massive amount of pure DPS and condition-based damage. The Guardian is designed around shouts and boons, which allow the player and their fellow party members to gain various game-enhancing abilities. As the Guardian is primarily reliant on teams and parties, it doesn’t fare as well in PvP scenarios as it does in other settings. These are some of the best builds you can use for your Guardian to set them up for success.

PvP

Specializations:

Honor – Lesser Shield of Absorption – Pure of Heart – Pure of Voice

– Lesser Shield of Absorption – Pure of Heart – Pure of Voice Valor – Lesser Smite Condition – Stalwart Defender – Altruistic Healing

– Lesser Smite Condition – Stalwart Defender – Altruistic Healing Virtues – Resolute Subconscious – Absolute Resolve – Indomitable Courage

Utility Skills:

“Stand Your Ground!”

Signet of Mercy

Renewed Focus

Healing Skill should be “Receive the Light!” There is an option to play around with your utilities to best suit your needs.

Equipment

You should equip a Staff and a Sword and Shield. In addition, these weapon sets will need to have the Superior Sigil of Transference and Sigil of Energy. Along with this, you’ll need to use the Rune of the Soldier and the Avatar Amulet.

Raid – Power DPS

Specializations:

Zeal – Fiery Wrath – Zealous Blade – Symbolic Avenger

– Fiery Wrath – Zealous Blade – Symbolic Avenger Radiance – Right-Hand Strength – Retribution – Righteous Instincts

– Right-Hand Strength – Retribution – Righteous Instincts Dragonhunter – Piercing Light – Zealot’s Aggression – Big Game Hunter

Utility Skills:

Procession of Blades

Sword of Justice

Bane Signet Dragon’s Maw

Healing Skill should be the Litany of Wrath. You can use Purification for blinding knockback mobs.

Equipment:

All of your equipment should be Ascended and from the Zojja’s line. That means every piece of equipment except for your Head and Legs should have Berserker stats. You’ll want to wear Dragon gear from Suun’s Ascended line for your Head and Leg pieces.

All of your Accessories should be Berserker, and your Amulet, Rings, and Backpiece should have Dragon stats. You can run full Berserker gear if you don’t have Dragon stats.

Your weapons should be a Greatsword and a Sword and Focus, all with Dragon stats. For Sigils, you’ll need the Superior Sigil of Force and Superior Sigil of Impact. Your Runes should be Superior Rune of the Scholar for your armor, and you’ll want Mighty +9 Agony Infusion.

Raid – Support Condition DPS

Specializations:

Virtues – Master of Consecrations – Inspiring Virtue – Permeating Wrath

– Master of Consecrations – Inspiring Virtue – Permeating Wrath Radiance – Right-Hand Strength – Radiant Fire – Amplified Wrath

– Right-Hand Strength – Radiant Fire – Amplified Wrath Firebrand – Liberator’s Vow – Weighty Terms – Loremaster

Utility Skills:

Mantra of Potence

Mantra of Flame Purging Flames

“Feel My Wrath!”

Healing Skills should be the Mantra of Solace.

Equipment:

All of your armor should be Ascended and based on Togo’s Ascended line, which gives them the Ritualist stats, apart from your Legs and Feet. These should be based on Yassith’s line and have the Viper stats. In addition, all of your Accessories, Rings, Amulet, and Backpiece should be Viper for the condition boost.

Your weapons should be an Axe and Torch with Viper stats as well as a Scepter Torch with Viper stats. In addition, you’ll want to make sure that they have the Superior Sigil of Smoldering and Superior Sigil of Bursting.

Your armor should have Superior Runes of the Firebrand equipped as well as x10 Malign +9 Agony Infusion and x8 Spiteful +9 Agony Infusion.

PvE

Specializations:

Radiance – Healer’s Resolution – Retribution – Righteous Instincts

– Healer’s Resolution – Retribution – Righteous Instincts Zeal – Fiery Wrath – Zealous Blade – Symbolic Avenger

– Fiery Wrath – Zealous Blade – Symbolic Avenger Willbender – Power for Power – Holy Reckoning – Tyrant’s Momentum

Utility Skills:

As with all PvE builds, you can chop and change the Utility Skills as you prefer or are best suited to your individual playstyle and needs. Recommended Skills are:

Sword of Justice

Whirling Light Bane Signet

“Feel My Wrath!”

Your Healing Skill should be Litany of Wrath.

Your equipment should be all based on the Berserker stats, and if you don’t have access to Ascended or Legendary Armor, you’ll still be able to get a lot of use out of exotic tiers.

Your weapons can be as you’d like, but using Greatswords and Sword and Sword are highly recommended. In addition, you’ll want to equip Superior Sigil of Force and Superior Sigil of Accuracy.

You can use Superior Rune of Infiltration or Superior Rune of Vampirism if you want more defense for your Armor.