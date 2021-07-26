Best Cinderace build, moves, and items in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Sword and Shield have one of the stronger group of starter Pokémon in recent releases for the franchise. Scorbunny leads the charge amongst the group, being an athletic rabbit that kicks fireballs at enemies and leaves a trail of scorch marks from its hot feet. In Pokémon Unite, Scorbunny’s final evolution, Cinderace, is heavily shown because of its athletic ability and is one of our favorite attacker Pokémon in the game. Here is our favorite build for Cinderace in Pokémon Unite, including items and moves to choose from.

Cinderace is a pretty strong attacker in Pokémon Unite, even from the first time you boot up the game. With that in mind, we will try to push his offensive abilities even more with the items and moves we choose.

Items

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Battle Item we use for Cinderace is either X Attack, Eject Button, or Goal-Getter. We like to stay on the offensive with them, so X Attack is for the extra damage or Goal-Getter for the faster scoring. Eject Button can be your last-ditch escape effort in battles that are not going your way.

In Held Items, we use Muscle Band to increase both damage and attack speed and Wise Glasses for more special attack. Our final Held Item is Scope Lens because when Cinderace is lowered to half health, their critical rate increases. The Scope Lens will increase that damage and rate even more, making Cinderace an even stronger finisher in battles.

Moves

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the beginning of the match, Scorbunny will have Ember and Low Sweep. Ember is a more powerful and ranged attack, and Low Sweep will give you a little more mobility.

At level seven, you will be fully evolved to Cinderace and can choose between Pyro Ball and Blaze Kick. Either option is pretty good, but Blaze Kick will give you more as the match goes on. The attack is always a critical hit, will burn the opponent, and leave you immune to hindrances for a short time. When it is upgraded, you get more attack speed as a bonus.

At level eight, you can have Flame Charge or Feint. We recommend Feint because it will make you invincible for a short period and increase your speed. This will give you the upper hand in any one-on-one battle and can completely negate any Unite Move an enemy uses if appropriately timed.

At level nine, you get your Unite Move, Blazing Bicycle Kick. It has an area of effect damage circle and will give you a speed boost. Be sure to use this on closely grouped enemies to get the most out of it and use the extra speed to run down anyone running following the damage burst.