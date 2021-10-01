Best controller settings for Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the most anticipated release from Xbox Game Studios in a while, so everyone on PC and Xbox will be giving it a try, with the multiplayer side going to free-to-play. That means that once you get into a game, you want to have any advantage you can over your opponents. With that in mind, here are some of the best controller settings you can have for Halo Infinite.

Remember that you are going to play better with whatever is most comfortable to you. While we have recommendations, be sure to play with these settings to find what works best for you.

General

Button Layout – Default

Thumbstick Layout – Default

Vibration – off

Movement & Aiming

Invert Look Vertical – off

Invert Look Horizontal – off

Invert Flight – on

Hold to Crouch – off

Hold to Zoom – on

Hold to Sprint – on

Movement Assisted Steering – off

Maintain Sprint – on

Auto Clamber – on

Step Jump – on

Move: Center Deadzone – 8

Look: Center Deadzone – 8

Move: Max Input Threshold – 0

Look: Max Input Threshold – 10

Move: Axial Deadzone – 8

Look: Axial Deadzone – 0

Sensitivity & Acceleration

Look Acceleration – 5

Look Sensitivity (Horizontal) – 6.5

Look Sensitivity (Vertical) – 6.5

Zoom Sensitivity

Leave all of these at 1 unless you feel a certain zoom mode is too fast or too slow

On Foot controls

Jump – A

Crouch/slide – B

Sprint – Left stick

Fire weapon – RT

Use equipment – LB

Melee – Right stick

Throw grenade – RB

Reload/vent/interact – X

Switch/drop weapon – Y

Drop Weapon – leave empty unless you want it to be a different button from your switch weapons input

Zoom – LT

Zoom level – Left stick

AI Scan – down on the d-pad

Mark – up on the d-pad

Scoreboard – View (button with the two boxes, used to be called Select, Back)

Vehicle

Boost/E-brake – LT

Ascend/brake – RB

Descend/tricks- LB

Fire weapon – RT

Switch seats – A

Switch weapon – Y

Melee – Right stick

AI Scan – down on d-pad (or whatever you changed it to in the On Foot section)

Throw grenade – LB (if you try to change this to RB or back to LB, the ascend/descend binds will be removed unless you restore to default)

Equipment and Grenades

We recommend leaving both sections to the default of the overall control scheme you chose from above.