The 10 best game controllers for Android phones

Gaming on a touchscreen is a pain. It might work for games like Pokemon Go, but the increasing complexity of mobile games means a simple touch screen isn’t enough. Games like Minecraft brought the popular game to our pockets and brought some clunky default controls. With mobile gaming rising in popularity, there are controllers created for Android phones that aim to give players a more comfortable gaming experience.

There are two main types of controllers for Android devices: the standard controller and a Switch-like controller that clips to either side of your phone. Some controllers allow you to clip your phone to the controller itself, allowing you to angle the screen view to your desire.

Here are ten of the best game controllers for Android phones that will help for games ranging from Minecraft to Fortnite. These controllers are ranked by their ease of use and the benefits they offer when gaming, such as cooling down your phone or being able to map commands to buttons.

Image via Steelseries

The Steelseries Stratus Duo Controller has a good ergonomic design, 20-hour battery life, and it can also be used for PC gaming. Just attach the Wi-Fi dongle to your PC and it works just like a regular controller, or use Bluetooth to connect. While the phone holder attachment is sold separately, it’s still a reliable gaming controller that can connect to Android phones easily. The battery is also rechargeable, meaning you don’t need spare batteries to keep it powered.

Image via HyperX

The HyperX Clutch allows you to position your phone on the controller itself or put it further away like a monitor. It’s the same standard design as an Xbox controller that should be easy to grasp when going from console to mobile. The battery will also last 19 hours and is rechargeable, allowing you to play for long periods of time.

Image via PowerA

The PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus controller has the same mapping as an Xbox controller, helping players jump from console to mobile. There are also additional buttons that you can remap to help you succeed in your games, similar to configuring macros. You can also play games just like a Nintendo Switch; going in handheld mode or going into Tabletop mode and using your phone as a monitor.

Image via Steelseries

This is an improved model over the Steelseries Duo controller. It offers longer battery life (up to 90 hours) and is compatible with more devices. It still retains the same advantages with ergonomic design, button responsiveness, and a phone mount for your display preferences. The controller is also capable of fast charging for those who want to get back in action quickly.

Image via 8BitDo

With good ergonomic design, good button design, and device connectivity, you can’t go wrong with the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller. The buttons and the joysticks have good response times, without any delays that could prove fatal for games. The controller’s battery is rechargeable, but it can also support regular batteries in the event a charger isn’t available.

Image via Amazon

The Razer Raiju Mobile comes with a built-in phone dock that allows you to adjust your phone to get the best viewing angle. The buttons and joystick feel nice to interact with and were made with ergonomic design in mind. It has a battery life of 23 hours, which suits long game times and it has a rechargeable battery. You can remap the buttons along with configuring clutch sensitivity to get the precision you need.

Image via Razer

The Razer Kishi V2 is an improvement over the original model. It will easily fit most Android phones and comes with ergonomically designed grips. The controller is perfect for competitive gaming, with configurable macros to help you get an edge. To cut down on input latency, the Kishi V2 will use your phone’s USB-C connection. This also allows you to charge your phone while playing, using it almost like a console.

Image via GameSir

The GameSir T4Pro Multi Platform controller does exactly what the name states. It can be a controller for the Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC. It even has the same gyroscopic functions as a Switch Pro controller. You can personalize your button mapping for custom commands during games, and you can even customize the lighting on the controller.

Image via GameSir

For long gaming sessions which can heat up your phone, the GameSir X3 has you covered. It comes with a cooling fan that prevents your phone from overheating. The controller will fit many Android smartphones and you can freely customize the buttons/joysticks as you like. It might be larger than the GameSir X2 controller, but it also runs games better, which can be a worthwhile trade-off.

Image via Xbox.com

If you already have an Xbox One controller, it will work well with an Android phone. Most controllers on this list use the same button mappings and designs as the Xbox One controller. You can seamlessly jump from console to mobile as long as your device picks up the controller properly. This also saves you money as you don’t have to buy a specialized Android controller.

