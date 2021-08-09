Best Demon Slayer games on Roblox

If you’re a fan of the popular Anime and Manga Demon Slayer, the dynamic creators of Roblox have you covered with these polished, original games. Whether you’re looking for a PvP or PvE MMORPG experience, or are looking to try an innovative Tower Defense game with your favorite characters, these games are sure to satisfy your craving.

Demon Slayer RPG: Best PvP

Screenshot by Gamepur

In our testing, Demon Slayer RPG 2 was remarkably polished, with a thriving player base, lush visuals, and a variety of game modes. Even when dealing with the griefers we’ve come to expect from Roblox, we had a great time doing combat. There’s a satisfying loop of dodges, strikes, and knockdowns in the PvP that felt more like a fighting game than an MMO, and we loved that. This is one of the biggest Demon Slayer-inspired games built on Roblox, and it’s easy for us to see why. For the best time, bring one friend for the 2v2 PvP mode, three friends for the 4 player open world questing, or 9 friends for the full 10v10 PvP experience.

Slayers Unleashed: Best RPG

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slayers unleashed impressed us with how thoroughly its questline and upgrade trees have been built out. We didn’t get a chance to explore the PvP options in-depth, but the PvE content that we did experience was among the best we’ve seen in any Roblox game. If you’re looking for a Demon Slayer RPG experience to dive into, look no farther than Slayers Unleashed.

Demon Tower Defense Simulator: Our favorite

Image via BigKoala

Demon Tower Defense Simulator is a 3D Tower Defense game that is better than it has any right to be. Using art inspired by Demon Slayer, the DTDS team has built a remarkably deep Tower Defense game with gameplay that reminded us of a 3D Arknights. Add to that a thriving community, daily login rewards, and abundant customization options, and DTDS will give you a lot of reasons to come back.