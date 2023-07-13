Divinity: Original Sin 2 – The Best Rogue Build

Playing as a Rogue in Divinity Original Sin 2 means that you’re going to be playing pretty fast, foregoing using a shield, and relying on quick attacks that also deal a good amount of damage. There are several routes you can go with when planning out your Rogue’s build, laying out their attributes, equipment, and abilities.

With so many choices to go through, it can be an overwhelming experience. We’ve helped narrow this process down for you, making it much easier. Here’s what you need to know about making the best build for Rogues in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

How to Build the Best Rogue in Divinity: Original Sin 2

Image via Larian Studios

From my gameplay experience in Divinity: Original Sin 2, I recommend becoming a Duelist as a Rogue. It’s a build that focuses on Dodging to make up for the fact that you won’t be using a shield, and it has you dual-wielding daggers. The focus on Dodging means that the ability Parry Master will be a perfect complement to use, as it increases your dodging by 10% when dual wielding. We also recommend using a Dwarf race as it will add another 5% to your Dodging.

Attributes

You will want to focus on Finesse and Wits for this Divinity: Original Sin 2 build. Finesse is the primary attribute to use for daggers, and Wits will help with Critical Chance and Initiative, which helps with spotting traps and items on the map.

Once these two attributes have a solid base, I recommend putting some into Memory and Constitution to help with health and memory slots for abilities.

Equipment

For your armor, a Duelist is going to want to find a balance of Physical and Magic armor, with an edge going to Magic since you ideally won’t be taking too much Physical damage thanks to the Dodging. Look for armor that boosts your Finesse, Dodging, and Dual Wielding during your Divinity: Original Sin 2 playthrough.

For your weapons, you are going to be using daggers, and the pair that we recommend are Terrorbite and Venombite from Dorotya, the Decadent One in the Driftwood Undertavern.

You can also use the special daggers Chastity and Abstinence, which are dropped by Kniles the Flenser in Fort Joy Prison.

These are two pairs of daggers that will be great for you to start out with as they provide a ton of great boosts and advantages. However, you will want to look out as you continue playing for better daggers, as there will be plenty you will run into while playing Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Abilities

In order to maximize your effectiveness as a Duelist, you are going to want to put 3 points into Scoundrel, 10 points into Dual Wielding, and 10 points into Warfare. Dual Wielding will help increase your damage as well as your Dodging, and then Warfare will increase your Piercing damage. The three points in Scoundrel will give you access to most of the skills there.

Talents

Here are the following Talents that we recommend using for your character:

Parry Master

Opportunist

The Pawn

Hothead

Picture of Health

Skills

Here, let’s break down which Skills I think will work best for your character in each category for Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Scoundrel

Adrenaline

Backlash

Throwing Knife

Corrupted Blade

Rupture Tendons

Sawtooth Knife

Sleeping Arms

Mortal Blow

Warfare

Battle Stomp

Whirlwind

Crippling Blow

We also recommend getting Bless, as it will give you an additional 15% Dodging by using 1 AP and 1 SP. This is a huge buff to give yourself when combat starts, especially once you get to Act 2 and the difficulty spikes.