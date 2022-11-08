Best EBR-14 Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The EBR-14 is a great marksman rifle that players will get their hands on early in the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Although the marksman rifle class is not as popular with players in Call of Duty games as other classes, they are extremely useful in mid to long-range encounters. The EBR-14 is no exception to that as it makes its triumphant return from the previous Call of Duty titles and is considered a classic among the community. And, with the right attachments, it becomes extremely lethal in any situation. So, here’s what we consider the best loadout for the EBR-14.

Best EBR-14 attachments and class setup

You won’t have to worry about unlocking the EBR-14 as it is instantly available for use in multiplayer mode. After equipping it, the focus should be increasing its range and accuracy. The weapon is overall great in every sector, but improving these two will help reach its full potential in multiplayer. The best attachment and perks for the EBR-14 are mentioned below.

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Corio Enforcer Optic Rear Grip: FSS. Gen 7 Grip

FSS. Gen 7 Grip Stock: SO R55 Adaptor

SO R55 Adaptor Perk Package: Base Perks: Tracker and Overkill Bonus Perk: Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade/Semtex

Frag Grenade/Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

The two attachments that stand out in this loadout are the FSS-Ole V Laser and the Corio Enforcer Optic. The FSS-Ole V Laser greatly improves the ADS speed along with the overall handling and accuracy of the EBR-14. The Corio Enforcer Optic greatly increases the range of the weapon. For the muzzle, we chose the ZLR Talon 5 because it improves the overall damage, range, and accuracy of the weapon. Although it significantly affects the handling, it is mitigated by equipping the So R55 Adaptor and FSS. Gen 7 Grip, where both improve it.

For the perk package, Tracker and Overkill are great as base perks. Tracker helps in tracking enemies via footprints and Overkill grants an additional primary weapon. For the bonus perk, Focus is extremely useful as it helps in reducing flinch while in ADS mode and also extends the Hold Breath duration. And for, the ultimate perk, Ghost keeps you undetected under enemy radars and UAVs. For the throwables, a Frag Grenade or Semtex would work as the lethal option. Players can alternate between the two depending on their choice. On the other hand, the Stun Grenade is always a great choice as the tactical since it slows down enemies, giving you enough time to take them out with the EBR-14.