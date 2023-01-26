Best farm layouts in Hay Day

Farm life is never easy in real life, but thankfully you don’t have to get up at the crack of dawn and put in all the hard work to make sure things are running smoothly. Instead, you can just hop on to Hay Day whenever you want and have a checklist that you go through each session. To make your resource gathering even easier, you will want to consider some of the best farm layout tips we could find.

The best tips designing your farm in Hay Day

Isolate your crops

Take everything you want to grow and lump it into one dedicated section. Once you get to the higher levels, harvesting becomes a giant pain when you’re ready to reap everything you have planted. Having a huge haul is great, but you don’t want to have to jump all over the map just to gain all your crops.

While doing this, be sure to set a visual marker near the plots to let you know how far to plant each kind of crop. This can make your resource distribution more even if you want to dedicated certain plots to a particular crop.

Match machine with animal and material

Keep your machines next to the matching animal pen or material production. Are you planning on a big section for cotton? Make sure there’s a cotton loom and sewing machine very close by. The same practice goes for your cows/dairy products and your chicken coops/bakery for the use of eggs. Don’t forget to also put a Feed Mill close to your animals to make that process quick. If you have some leftover space, don’t be afraid to decorate it with some trees that double as fruit harvests.

Popular items to the front

Think about what you’re going to use most often and keep that in the front of your farm. If you tend to focus on animals, make sure they’re somewhere obvious and prominent in the front of your farm. You might only make cotton sparingly, so if you’re not big on sheep, you can keep them in the back while you concentrate on the important parts of your farm.

Fill in holes with plots

Make some small spaces next to your machines for some bonus crops. A few extra plants will go a long way in getting you more money and can use up space that would usually not be doing anything. This is a great way to make sure you are getting the most out of your farm.

While the above methods are our personal recommendations when adjusting your farm in Hay Day, you should feel free to explore and get a little creative. Find something that works for you and work on it. Don’t forget to make use of the Edit Mode after you unlock it. With this, you can save your current farm configuration and begin experimenting and editing how things look. You can even clear everything out to start with a blank slate.