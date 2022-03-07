Best female wrestlers in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 features many talented female wrestlers, including Asuka, Becky Lynch, and even the champion that helped revolutionize sports entertainment for women, Chyna. Here are the five best-rated female wrestlers in the game to play from top to bottom.

Top: Becky Lynch (92)

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the list is the current RAW Women’s Championship holder Becky Lynch at a 92 rating. She’s a technician cruiserweight that can utilize the powerful Manhandle Slam and Dis-Arm-Her. Becky also has a long list of ten combos that she performs in the game, including the Arm Wringer Flip and Shoulder Breaker, among many others. Becky Lynch is the champion for a reason as she’s strong in the square circle.

Charlotte Flair (90)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also a technician cruiserweight and current SmackDown Women’s Championship holder, Charlotte Flair graces the ring. She has a grand total of seven different special moves she can use in the ring, including multiple DDTs and her Tilt-A-Whirl Small Package attack. Like Becky Lynch, she can also act with ten different combos at her disposal, such as two different Chop Blocks and a Back Rake. Flair has many options for you while you play as her.

Asuka (90)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Empress of Tomorrow Asuka is at a high 90, despite her disappearance from WWE programming since July 2021. She’s a technician cruiserweight and is one of the strongest in the game, due to her hold attack the Asuka Lock. Just like the past two, she also has a variety of light, strong, and grab combos. While the referee isn’t looking, she can also spit Poison Mist on her victims.

Sasha Banks (88)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sasha Banks is another one of the Four Horsewomen of Wrestling to be included on this list. With plenty of style power and one of the best theme songs in the game, she lends so much personality to the WWE. She also brings much to the ring with ten combos and her signature Bank Statement submission. Unlike Charlotte Flair’s bounty of seven special moves, Banks only has five. At least her attacks Bankrupt and the Wristlock Arm Drag are fairly easy to set up.

Bayley (88)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bayley is a fighter through and through and is the last Horsewomen to slug it out in the ring. She only has five special moves at his disposal and lacks in combos in comparison to other wrestlers in this list. However, she is someone who likes to get up close rather than think strategically. She offers a lot of offensive moves with the Bayley to Belly Suplex, Avalance Bayley to Belly, and the Rose Plant. If you’re a beginner to WWE 2K22, Bayley is the solid pick as her situational positioning isn’t as complicated as the others.