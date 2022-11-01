The 10 best glass texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft has had a rough history with its glass textures. They become even more glaring when you install a few texture packs, where vanilla glass simply sticks out like a sore thumb. It can easily look out of place even with low-bit textures, so long-time players tend to look for mods to enhance the glass for their builds. Naturally, plenty of glass texture mods have cropped up over the years, and in this article, we will be listing the ten best glass texture mods for Minecraft.

The best Minecraft glass textures

10. Framed Panes

This is a pretty simple mod that supports and augments any glass texture pack that you choose to add. It does what it says on the tin – adds varied and good-looking frames to your glass. This works especially well if you’re trying to add some stained glass to your builds.

9. Better Glass (Bedrock Edition)

This mod is very vanilla-friendly. It simply removes the annoying lines that make the original Minecraft glass look so laughable. Best of all, this mod works in the original x16 scale and covers not just normal glass, but colored glass as well.

8. Glass+

This is a pretty well-known mod and was among the first ones to tackle the glass issue in Minecraft. Glass+ is an x16 mod that beautifies the vanilla glass by removing the unnecessary lines and adding a slight blur to give it a really cool effect.

7. Optifine Connected Glass

This mod supports the Optifine mod library with x16 version of connected clear glass textures. They come in all sorts of colors, giving you plenty of options for your builds when put together with other Optifine mods.

6. Uniform Glass

This glass texture pack not only makes the glass in Minecraft look better, but also gives it a foggy blur effect that changes depending on the viewing angle. It works for all different colors of glass, adding a very useful tool for your builds.

5. Sleek Connected Glass HD

This mod pack caters to the x64 builders out there. Instead of having to stretch the x16 modded options, it works correctly right out of the box. It adds that much-needed glass connectivity with a simple plug-and-play mod.

4. Glass Doors

Glass for windows is cool and all, but what if you could have glass doors too? Well, this mod lets you make just that. There are even several different versions of them for you to mix and match. And most importantly, it’s vanilla-friendly too.

3. Better Clear Glass

This is another vanilla-friendly mod for your x16 builds. While also providing you with better transparent glass, it also adds a slight bevel to the stained glass corners, for a more realistic effect.

2. Seamless Glass

For those vanilla purists out there, those players who don’t want transparent glass but still mind the number of silly lines, there’s Seamless Glass. This mod keeps it as vanilla-friendly as can be, just cleaning up the glass textures for better readability.

1. Better Connected Glass

Slightly better and above Seamless Glass in terms of quality, this mod is the one you want if you like the original Minecraft glass, but feel like it needs a little sprucing up. It works for normal glass only, but there is also a second mod that tackles colored glass as well.