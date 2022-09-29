The 10 best Minecraft city texture packs

One of the most appealing aspects of Minecraft is the ability to customize your gameplay experience through the use of mods. With just how popular the game is, there are plenty of mods for everything — from maps, model skins, textures, items, and much more.

You can change the way the world looks and the bright sunny outlook of Minecraft can become the warm city landscape with the help of some city texture packs. Many city texture packs come with an upscaling of the game’s default resolution, which is 16x by default. We have expressed those values in brackets next to each entry on our list. Speaking of which, let us count down our picks for the 10 best city texture packs in Minecraft.

10. Harkenburg City Texture Pack [16x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

Harkenburg City Texture Pack is a mod that follows the same principle as vanilla Minecraft, which is perfect if you don’t want to completely change the perspective of the game. Instead, if you’re just looking to specialize your building experience to better match urban city environments, this mod retextures the base game’s blocks for an architectural experience.

9. LD Modern [64x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

The LD Modern texture pack caters to the ultra-modern look for your Minecraft city builds. It upscales the resolution to 64x which brings out a lot of details and with the right shaders, makes your cities pop in a whole new light. The main drawback of this pack is that it’s sadly not going to be updated anymore, but everything that’s here already is perfectly enough to build some amazing modern cities.

8. High Rossferry Resource Pack [64x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

The High Rossferry Resource Pack represents a progression into more serious architecture mod packs while keeping the signature Minecraft brightness intact. There is even more here to satisfy the needs of even the most demanding city builders in Minecraft, and the textures evoke a sunny and optimistic urban design experience.

7. Memory’s City Texture [16x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

Memory’s City Texture is a mod that keeps to the standard 16x Minecraft resolution while retexturing the blocks to more modern and city-friendly hues. When put together, the results are simply amazing for something that’s so vanilla-friendly, which is why this mod pack is so valued among Minecraft resolution purists.

6. Origines of Rome [32x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

More than a simple retexturing, Origines of Rome is an add-on resource pack that allows you to bring the glory of ancient Rome to your Minecraft experience. It is originally meant to be used with the Conquest resource pack in tandem, so we highly recommend that you pair them up for full compatibility. It even adds a certain Mediterranean flair to the environments for total immersion.

5. Cubed Textures Modernism [128x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

Cubed Textures Modernism really ramps up the resolution of what default Minecraft can offer, clocking in at 128x. This in turn allows for some extremely detailed high-fidelity builds. One concern is that you’ll need a more powerful machine to run it when you build out a whole city, but the results are well worth the effort. Also bear in mind that, like most high-end mods, it has a list of dependencies to check before installing.

4. Dark Matter [32x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

For something completely different, consider Dark Matter. It is a texture pack heavily inspired by the Mass Effect games. With so many changes from the original blocks’ functions, it’s recommended that you use this mod for building in Creative Mode only, as it’ll heavily mess up the Survival mode. But other than that, this is the pack for you if you’re looking to recreate the Normandy or anything else sci-fi for that matter.

3. Urbancraft 2.0 [256x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

After many updates and iterations, the popular Urbancraft 2.0 mod has grown into something very special. It has an instance 256x resolution upscaling, which will make your Minecraft cities as crisp and detailed as possible. Of course, that might not be for everyone, but for those architects who look to get more detail in their Minecraft city builds, this is the perfect mod.

2. Pamplemousse [16x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

Simple yet effective is the name of the game for Pamplemousse. It keeps the traditional resolution of vanilla Minecraft while offering surprisingly clean textures geared towards city builders. That’s precisely why it’s the best mod of choice for vanilla-friendly urban construction. Frankly, it’s astounding what you can do with a mod that’s so simple, yet so effective. Add some shaders, and your Minecraft builds will be next level.

1. Modern HD Pack [64x]

Image via PlanetMinecraft

Take everything we liked about other city mods and combine it into one, and you’ll get Modern HD Pack. It hits that very nice sweet spot when it comes to the resolution, making everything look more detailed without needing a really high-end rig to run it. It might not be strictly vanilla-friendly, but close enough that it doesn’t change the immersion. Every block and texture in the game gets updates, as well as many mobs and items, providing you with a different, and more modern, Minecraft experience.

