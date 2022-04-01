Best hitting settings for MLB The Show 22

Before doing anything at the plate in MLB The Show 22, make sure to get the hitting settings right. While it might seem trivial at first, the right hitting settings allow users to better see the ball, and more importantly, should help with timing the pitch better. So, which settings do we recommend? Let’s take a look.

Hitting Difficulty

If you’re new to MLB The Show, it’s probably best to set this to a low setting, like Beginner or Rookie. This will allow you to get better acclimated with the game, but more importantly, the speed. At higher difficulties, the fastballs move quicker, and that means less reaction time. Additionally, lower difficulties also means a larger PCI (which we’ll get to in a second). A larger PCI generally means more room for error.

For offline players only, pick the difficulty that best suits your experience level. But if you do plan on playing online, you’ll want to get experienced with higher difficulties like All-Star and Hall of Fame. Those two difficulties are the standard settings for most Diamond Dynasty play.

Hitting View

Go with something close to the plate. This will allow you to be able to see the ball faster, and be able to react to it quicker. Most prefer the Strike Zone view, and it’s one that we use.

Hitting Interface

We highly recommend going with zone, as opposed to directional hitting. Zone allows users to get more precision, by moving the indicator to exactly where it needs to be.

As far as the input settings go, stick with the buttons. This will allow users to hit with the buttons on the various platforms, as opposed to an analog stick.

PCI Anchor

There’s no reason why anyone should have the PCI Anchor off in MLB The Show 22. For those unfamiliar with the PCI Anchor, this is a new addition this year that allows for users to select from one of nine different pre-set locations for the PCI zone interface. This is perfect for those who struggle with locating pitches thrown at a particular area.

More information on the Anchor, and how to actually use it, can be found down below.

Plate Coverage Indicator

We’ve talked about it briefly, but let’s get a bit more detailed about the PCI (Plate Coverage Indicator). This interface is the indicator that users can move around, in order to locate the ball before finally swinging at it with either the buttons or the analog sticks. Here’s an example of what it looks like:

Image via San Diego Studios

Users can change the colors, as well as the shapes of the center icons, and looks of the PCI, in the settings. Ideally, you will want to change these settings to something that can be easily seen (high transparency percentage), a bright color — and not something like green or black —that won’t meld with the backgrounds, and most importantly, to keep it on.

The PCI offers added precision to hitting, something that everyone can use. It will take some time to get used to if you’re new, but it’s worth it.