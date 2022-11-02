Best Kastov-762 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Many of the 762 options in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II live in the Battle Rifle category and are more challenging to use at close range or are designed for more patient play, losing every time to a fast-firing SMG up close. The Kastov-762, properly kitted, competes at close, medium, and longer ranges whether you’re playing Ground War or a classic 6v6 mode. In this guide, we’re covering one of our favorite, and one of the best, overall loadouts for the Kastov-762 in the game.

Best Kastov-762 attachments

Screenshot by Gamepur

The core of any weapon loadout is the five attachments, and for our best Kastov-762 build, we’re focusing on overall usability regardless of the situation. That means effective from the hip and from ADS whether you’re rushing or holding down a position. Remember that because most Modern Warfare II attachments cut into Aim Down Sight time, your ability to get that precision sight picture will be slower, though if you don’t mind using the Kastov-762’s iron sights, you can gain some of that time back.

Optic : DF105 Reflex Sight — For an easy-to-see-through, unobtrusive sight picture.

: DF105 Reflex Sight — For an easy-to-see-through, unobtrusive sight picture. Laser: 1MW Laser Box — For better hip fire performance with no downsides.

Barrel: IG-K30 406mm — For recoil control and fast bullet velocity. The movement and ADS speed sacrificed are made up for by more consistent performance.

Muzzle: Polarfire-S — For damage range, bullet velocity, ease of recoil control, and sound suppression. The ADS speed and aim stability reductions are negligible.

Underbarrel: Bruen Tilt Grip — For more performance from the hip. With this setup, you shouldn’t be walking too much, so the minor walking speed reduction doesn’t matter much.

Best Kastov-762 class loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

The rest of our loadout complements the core concept of the weapon: effective in almost every situation and game mode with consistent performance at most ranges.