Best Keybinds for Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov suffers from what many hardcore titles tend to: an overwhelming number of key bindings that can take a bit of time getting used to. At worst, a poor key bind set-up can cause players to freeze during critical gameplay moments, resulting in an unfortunate death to a fight that you would otherwise win easily.

To that end, here are the three best key bind layouts for Escape from Tarkov to ensure you can get out with your loot and life intact. Note that Escape from Tarkov offers four different keypress types that can trigger actions:

Press – Executes the command once the key is pressed.

Double Click – Executes the bound command after registering two presses, within a timeframe set by the user (up to a full second).

Continuous – the action is executed as long as the bound key is pressed.

Release – Executes the bound action once a key is no longer pressed.

Standard

Positive Ideal if you play multiple FPS games, including Escape From Tarkov. Easy bindings to pick up and master. Fast set-up time. Avoid the ALT key with Left Shift to keep keypresses organized.

Negative Pinkie exhaustion over extended play sessions due to Context Shifting.



Image by Gamepur

Keyboard layout divided by function:

Gray denotes movement keys.

Green denotes context shifting keys.

Red denotes combat keys.

Blue denotes personal keys for inventory management and the like.

This layout mostly mirrors standard FPS keys. It is easily adaptable for players of multiple games in that it uses common commands for movement, reloads, and the like. An important note is that we’ve removed the usage of Left ALT due to tendencies to tie fingers, substituting Left Shift in its stead while we control running with Caps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Advanced

Positive Ideal if your primary FPS title is Escape From Tarkov. Greater available clustering range due to movement key rebinds.

Negative Requires relearning muscle memory. Can be confusing if other FPS titles are frequented. Pinkie exhaustion over extended play sessions due to Context Shifting.



Image by Gamepur

The advanced layout noted here can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, there are far more keys available for binding without using context shifts. However, this comes with a price, as players will still benefit from context shifting, which the pinkie can naturally pick-up depending on hand size.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mouse Shifting

Positive Players retain full movement and accuracy regardless of context. Simple to learn with standardized controls.

Negative Reliant on mouse hardware options.



Image by Gamepur

Many modern gaming mice have additional buttons that can be pressed with the thumb; this layout takes full advantage of these buttons, presuming players have at least two additional buttons (Mouse3 and Mouse4). While hardware dependent, this layout allows players to retain full movement and accuracy of their characters, regardless of situational context.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur