Top 10 Best Mono Green Commanders in MTG

One of the five colors in Magic: The Gathering is green, which embodies growth, nature, and the wilderness. Naturally, the color possesses powerful Commanders that can be a centerpiece for a strong deck. Furthermore, Mono green decks can be built around several different themes, from the ramp and giant creatures to tokens and tribal synergies. In this article, we’re listing the top 10 best mono-green commanders you can use in MTG.

Azusa, Lost but Seeking

Image via MTG

Azusa allows you to play an additional two lands each turn, an incredibly powerful effect in a format where ramping is crucial. With Azusa as your commander, you can quickly get ahead on mana and overwhelm your opponents with giant creatures or spells.

Ezuri, Renegade Leader

Image via MTG

Ezuri is an elf warrior that gives other elves +3/+3 and trample until the end of the turn for only one green mana. This makes him an excellent commander for an elf tribal deck, which can overwhelm opponents with a swarm of elves that get bigger and harder to block as the game progresses.

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Image via MTG

Not every card needs to be over the top, which is precisely what Ghalta embodies. It is a legendary dinosaur card that costs 10 mana to cast and has a power and toughness of 12/12. Furthermore, the more powerful creatures you have on the battlefield, the cheaper it will be to cast Ghalta. Lastly, Ghalta has the ability to trample, which means that any excess damage dealt to a blocking creature will carry over to the defending player or planeswalker.

Karametra, God of Harvests

Image via MTG

As a god of harvests, Karametra enables players to quickly increase their mana and advance their strategy by searching their library for a land card and putting it into the battlefield. Her other abilities allow players to gain life or create token creatures, further enhancing her role as a provider and protector of her followers.

Multani, Yavimaya’s Avatar

Image via MTG

Multani is a legendary elemental that gets bigger as you put more lands into your graveyard. He also has trample and can be returned to your hand from your graveyard for only one green mana. Using Multani as your commander, you can build a deck around the ramp and graveyard synergies to take advantage of his abilities.

Omnath, Locus of Mana

Image via MTG

Omnath is a legendary elemental that gets bigger as you accumulate more mana in your mana pool. He also allows you to store that mana from turn to turn, making it easier to cast big spells and activate powerful abilities. Once again, he is an excellent addition to ramp decks.

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Image via MTG

Selvala is a very potent commander who can produce a tonne of mana and card advantage. She is a fantastic choice for a ramp-focused deck because she can tap for mana equal to the power of the biggest creature you control and draw a card whenever a creature with power four or higher enters the battlefield under your control.

Titania, Protector of Argoth

If you are looking for a commander that is particularly effective in land-based strategies, where players aim to generate large amounts of mana, Titania might be the way to go. She is a 5/3 elemental creature that costs 3 green mana to cast. Her ability triggers whenever a land you control is put into the graveyard from the battlefield, allowing you to return a land card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Yeva, Nature’s Herald

Yeva is a 4/4 Elf Shaman with flash and the ability to give all other green creatures you control flash as well. This means you can cast green creatures at any time, allowing you to surprise your opponents with unexpected creatures during combat or in response to their spells. She synergizes incredibly with other green creatures that have powerful enters-the-battlefield abilities, such as Acidic Slime or Eternal Witness.

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Image via MTG

By increasing the amount of mana your opponents receive from their lands and keeping them from taking damage, Vorinclex can put a lot of pressure on them. Additionally, he adds a -1/-1 counter to any creature controlled by your opponent that enters the battlefield, ultimately hindering their strategy.