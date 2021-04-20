Best moveset for Barbaracle in Pokémon Go

For those who are eager to try out a Rock and Water-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Barbaracle might be an option you consider trying. Given the overall CP for this choice, you’re likely going to see it in the Great and Ultra Leagues when it comes to PvP. It’s not quite powerful enough to be a major combatant in five-star raids, but it can be used in one and three-star battles, and against Team Rocket Grunts. To make sure you’re getting the most out of Barbaracle, you need to teach it the best moveset it can learn.

Barbaracle is Rock and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type moves. Barbaracle has a maximum CP of 2,675, an attack of 165, a defense of 173, and a stamina of 150. Because it has a higher defensive stat than it does attack, we recommend using it in the Great League, and with a team that can quickly remove an opponent’s shields.

These are all of the moves Barbaracle can learn.

Fast moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type) – 2 damage and 4 energy (2 damage per turn)

Mud Slap (Ground-type) – 11 damage and 2.6 energy (3.6 damage per turn)

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Cross Chop (Fighting-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Grass Knot (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

Skull Bash (Normal-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy (100% chance to increase user’s defense by one rank)

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to picking Barbaracle’s fast move, you want to stick with fury cutter. While water gun and mud slap do more overall damage, fury cutter is an incredibly fast move that produces quite a bit of energy, giving Barbaracle plenty of opportunities to use its charged moves fairly often.

For Barbaracle’s charged moves, you want to always use cross chop. It doesn’t require that much energy to use, and you can effectively fire it off against an opponent to waste a shield. It’s a good way to drain a shield, and then use your second charged moves, stone edge, against them. Stone edge requires a hair more energy than grass knot, but it does 10 more damage, making it much more useful in battle.

Barbaracle’s type coverage is extremely nice. With a Bug-type fast attack, followed by a Fighting and Rock-type series of charged moves, you can attack numerous Pokémon that appear in both the Great and Ultra Leagues, although you’ll probably have more luck with Barbaracle in the Great League. You can play with this Pokémon’s charged moves to see what better fits your team, but the attacks we’ve chosen are the best overall choices.

The best moveset to teach Barbarcle in Pokémon Go is the fast move fury cutter, followed by the charged moves cross chop and stone edge.