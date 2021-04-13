Best moveset for Clawitzer in Pokémon Go

Clawitzer will be an incredible niche choice in Pokémon Go, and even then, you’ll probably be using it primarily to compete in raid battles. We can’t recommend the Pokémon for the Great or Ultra League, but you might be able to fit it on a team for your raid group if you want to take down a Fire, Ground, or Rock-type Pokémon.

Clawitzer is a Water-type Pokémon. It’s weak against Electric and Grass-type moves, but it’s resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks. In PvP, Clawitzer has a maximum CP of 2,763, an attack of 186, a defense of 146, and a stamina of 149. It doesn’t have a powerful moveset, which truly holds it back. Hopefully, it receives a Community Day to add a suitable fast move to increase its usefulness.

These are all of the moves Clawitzer can learn.

Fast moves

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy (4 damage per turn)

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Crabhammer (Water-type) – 85 damage and 50 energy (12.5% chance to increase attack by two ranks)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Water Pulse (Water-type) – 70 damage and 60 energy

You don’t have too many choices when it comes to picking a fast move for Clawitzer. Your best option is to go with water gun, and it’s a subpar move. It does decent damage and provides a modest amount of energy, but Clawitzer needs something slightly stronger to be a viable choice.

Because of its weak fast move, Clawitzer’s charged move selection hurts quite a bit. Like Kingler, Clawitzer cannot use crabhammer as often as it needs to during a fight, but that’s the best charged move in its pool. After that, we recommend you go with dark pulse. It’s on the same level as crabhammer of having the same energy requirement and does the same damage.

Overall, Clawitzer’s moveset is okay, but these attacks will not raise it to Great or Ultra League fame. There are better Water-type choices that we’d recommend over Clawitzer. Unless it receives a new fast move in its pool, you’re better off picking Blastoise, Gyarados, Azumarill, or even Vaporeon.

The best moveset for Clawitzer is the fast move water gun, and then the charged moves crabhammer and dark pulse.