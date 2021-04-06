Best moveset for Exeggutor in Pokémon Go

Exeggutor is a Pokémon you might not expect to use too often in Pokémon Go. It’s not a Pokémon you’ll be able to use in the Great or Master League divisions, but you might be able to round up a team with it for the Ultra League. While not considered one of the better Pokémon in this division, if you’re creative with it, you’ll be able to pull out a few victories using your unique team. You want to make sure you teach it the best moveset to optimize this Pokémon.

Exeggutor is a Grass and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it will be resistant against Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. It has nearly as many weaknesses as it does resistances, making it pretty easy to counter, unfortunately.

These are all of the moves Exeggutor can learn.

Fast moves

Bullet Seed (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy (1.6 damage per turn)

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy (4 damage per turn)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy (2.6 damage per turn)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy (2.6 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Seed Bomb (Grass-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

For Exeggutor’s fast move, you have a few choices. Several of its moves generate a decent amount of energy. Both confusion and extrasensory do a decent amount, but they’re both beaten by bullet seed, even if the attack doesn’t do too much. Despite bullet seed providing more energy, we’re going to recommend you go with confusion because of how much more damage it does at the cost of providing less energy. The Pokémon’s fast attack is just as important to manage.

When it comes to charged move, you have a few fewer decisions to make. The first choice will be seed bomb as it does 55 damage for 40 energy. You can use this to bait out an opponent’s shields during a PvP battle, leaving them wide open for another Pokémon to exploit, or even for Exeggutor’s second charged move, psychic, another good choice. This move is good to lower an opponent’s defenses, and it does nearly twice the damage of seed bomb, which can quickly throw an opponent off guard.

While Exeggutor is not the best Pokémon to use in the Ultra League, it can be a suitable Pokémon to throw an opponent off guard. You’ll have to build a team around it to protect its weaknesses. Given Exeggutor’s stats, you likely want to use it as a lead Pokémon.

The best moveset Exeggutor can learn will be the fast move confusion, followed by the charged moves seed bomb and psychic.

