Flygon is an interesting Pokémon for you to consider in your roster in Pokémon Go. It has mixed typing, so you have plenty of options of who you want to match with it, and it could be an interesting choice for you to use in the game’s PvP. This is the best moveset for Flygon in Pokémon Go.

Flying is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves, but it’s resistant to Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 2,661, an attack of 173, a defense of 144, and a stamina of 162. Because of its lower stats, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to utilize it in the Master League. Still, it’s a viable option for the Ultra League, and it could be used in the Great League, but the shadow version of Flygon is much better for that category.

These are all of the moves Flygon can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3.3 energy (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charge moves

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Earth Power (Ground-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance for an opponent’s defense to lower by one rank)

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When picking Flygon’s fast move, most people would have told you to go with mud shot. However, following the big changes in Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 8, dragon tail received a suitable buff. This attack now does more damage but still has the same amount of energy per turn. That damage boost is enough to give it over an edge on mud shot, and players should not be sitting on Flygon in the Ultra League, especially when it knows dragon tail.

For the charged moves, these are a bit more straightforward for any Flygon that wants to be a suitable fighter in PvP. You want to go with dragon claw because of how little energy it requires. It’s a solid bait attack that you can use to lure out an opponent’s shield. After that, you want to go with Flygon’s exclusive more earth power. You can only learn these through Elite Charged TMs, or during special events. You want to grab this attack in whatever way you can because it’s an extremely powerful choice that turns Flygon into a strong attacker.

The best moveset to teach Flygon is the fast move dragon tail, and the charged moves dragon claw and earth power.