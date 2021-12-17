The best moveset for Gyarados in Pokémon Go

While Magikarp is not the best Pokémon to many, its evolved form, Gyarados is a powerful Pokémon and it takes 400 Magikarp candy to evolve the flopping fish into the incredible evolution in Pokémon Go. Gyarados can learn a variety of moves, but there are a distinct few that make it truly shine. In this guide, we cover the best moveset to teach Gyarados in Pokémon Go.

Gyarados is a Water and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Water-type attacks. We highly recommend using Gyarados in the Ultra and Master League competition against other players.

These are all the moves Gyarados can learn:

Fast attacks:

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Dragon breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Dragon tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy (4.3 damge per turn) – 3 turns

Waterfall (Water-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charge moves:

Aqua Tail (Water-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Twister (Dragon-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy

There are several choices for Gyarados to pick regarding its attacks. The best fast attack choice is dragon breath. It provides the ideal mixture of energy, and it does enough damage to make it a worthwhile attack during a battle.

For charged moves, you have even more choices. Of all the options available to Gyarados, we highly recommend going with aqua tail and crunch. Aqua tail is a powerful Water-type move that doesn’t cost too much energy at all, enabling you to spam it against an opponent. With crunch, it’s also a low energy Dark-type move, suitable for drawing out an opponent’s shields and forcing them to use them to protect their Pokémon.

The best moveset to teach Gyarados is the fast move dragon breath and the charged moves aqua tail and crunch.