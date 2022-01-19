Best moveset for Heliolisk in Pokémon Go

Heliolisk will join Pokémon Go following the Power Plant event during the Season of Heritage. You’ll need to capture its starting form, Helioptile, to then evolve it into its final form. If you plan to use this Pokémon in raids or in PvP, you want to make sure to teach it the best attacks available to it. In this guide, we cover the best moveset to teach Heliolisk in Pokémon Go.

Heliolisk is an Electric and Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting and Ground-types, but it’s resistant against Electric, Flying, Ghost, and Steel-type attacks. Heliolisk will be an interesting pick in Pokémon Go battles, but it only wins a handful of matches and falls short against many of the standard choices.

These are all of the moves Heliolisk can learn.

Fast moves

Mud Slap (Ground-type) – 11 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Quick Attack (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Volt Switch (Electric-type) – 12 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Charged moves

Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Grass Knot (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to reduce opponent’s defense by one rank)

Parabolic Charge (Electric-type) – 65 damage and 55 energy

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to selecting Heliolisk’s fast move, you always want to go with Volt Switch. Of the fast moves you can go with, it has the highest energy gain of them all. However, it does do the least amount of damage. Although it does the least damage, it’s not by too much, making the energy gain far more worthwhile to Heliolisk so it can use its charged moves.

For the charged moves, we highly recommend you go with grass knot and thunderbolt. Despite Parabolic receiving a buff from its previous attack, it’s still not as good as thunderbolt. The damage and energy requirement for thunderbolt makes it a far too appealing choice to ignore, and grass knot is a second solid option to do Grass-type damage to opponents. Both grass knot and thunderbolt are exactly the same attacks, outside of their typing difference.

The best moveset to give Heliolisk in Pokémon Go is the fast move volt switch and the charged moves grass knot and thunderbolt.