The best moveset for Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go

Ho-Oh is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go, and it’s considered to be one of the better options for raid battles or when battling against other players. When you have a chance to catch Ho-Oh, we highly suggest going out of your way to find this Pokémon and add it to your roster. However, like many Pokémon, Ho-Oh has several move choices that you want to consider and that makes it an excellent Pokémon. This guide covers the best moveset you can teach Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go.

The best Ho-Oh moveset in Pokémon Go

Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. It is weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves, and it’s resistant to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. It takes the most damage from Rock-type moves, so you’ll want to watch out for these during any encounter you have with other players, or in raids. It’s a good idea to make sure you’re building a team with that in mind and protecting Ho-Oh’s primary weakness.

These are all of the moves Ho-Oh can learn.

Fast Moves

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy (2.6 damage per turn)

Hidden Power (All Types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy (3 damage per turn)

Incinerate (Fire-type) – 15 damage and 4 energy (3 damage per turn)

Steel-wing (Steel-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy (3.5 damage per turn)

Ho-Oh has several choices when it comes to fast and charge moves. However, the best fast move to teach Ho-Oh is Incinerate, an extremely powerful Fire-type attack. It does a good amount of damage and generates even more energy, making it the perfect combination for Ho-Oh to use its stronger charged attacks far more often.

Charged attacks

Brave Bird (Flying-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower the user’s defenses by three ranks)

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Sacred Fire (Fire-type) – 130 damage and 65 energy (50% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Ho-Oh has multiple options for its charged attacks. Selecting the perfect combination can be tricky, but we want you to lean into its Flying-type status, and make sure to grab Brave Bird. However, the problem with this attack is that Ho-Oh’s overall defense will go down each time you use it. Thankfully it’s a relatively tanky Pokémon, and it can do this a handful of times before it becomes problematic. The second choice is going ot be Sacred Fire, a powerful Fire-type move that only Ho-Oh can learn.

Overall, Ho-Oh is a great choice for a team member in the Ultra League, but it truly excels in the Master League. You want to add them to your roster if you can, especially when competing in the highest league in Pokémon Go. Make sure to teach it Incinerate for its fast move, and Brave Bird and Sacred Fire for its charged attacks.