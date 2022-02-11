Best moveset for Jumpluff in Pokémon Go

The attacks you teach a Pokémon in Pokémon Go are critical. You’ll want to consider all options and weigh the pros and cons of every move they use. However, each Pokémon has a limited pool of attacks it can learn. Jumpluff is one of these Pokémon that you’ll need to figure out the best attacks to give it. This guide breaks down the best moveset for Jumpluff to use in Pokémon Go.

Jumpluff is a Grass and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Rock-type moves, but it will resist Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. Jumpluff has a lower maximum CP, which means it will be used in the Great League rather than the Ultra or Master Leagues. We also recommend using the shadow version of Jumpluff rather than the standard version.

These are all of the moves Jumpluff can learn.

Fast moves

Bullet Seed (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Infestation (Bug-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Acrobatics (Flying-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to reduce opponent’s defense by one rank)

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Jumpluff does not have too many options for selecting a fast move. We highly recommend you focus on bullet seed rather than infestation. It’s a Grass-type move, meaning Jumpluff will receive a same type ability (STAB) modifier so it can deal more damage, and bullet seed also features a slightly higher energy amount, providing Jumpluff more access to its charged moves.

While it may not have as many fast moves, Jumpluff has far more charged moves. However, they’re nothing extraordinarily amazing. The best two moves you want to pick from that selection will be acrobatics and energy ball. Acrobatics is a solid Flying-type move and is slightly better than aerial ace. On the other hand, energy ball is extremely good, and we can’t recommend it enough for Jumpluff.

The best moveset to give Jumpluff is the fast move bullet seed and the charged moves acrobatics and energy ball.