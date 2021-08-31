Best moveset for Lugia in Pokémon Go

Lugia will be appearing in five-star raids in Pokémon Go starting on September 1 until the 14. You have a limited time to capture this Pokémon and add it to your collection. During this time, it will know the charged move aeroblast, which is one of the best moves Lugia can learn, making it a truly powerful Pokémon in the master league. This guide breaks down the best moveset to teach Lugia in Pokémon Go, giving you the best chance to defeat other players in PvP battles with one.

Lugia is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon. It is weak to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant to Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic-type attacks. It has a robust defense, and has fantastic shield pressure with its best fast and charged moves. Because of how bulky it is, most players use as their Switch or Closer Pokémon, depending on the rest of their team in the Master League.

These are all of the moves Lugia can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charge moves

Aeroblast (Flying-type) – 170 damage and 75 energy (12.5% chance to increase user’s attack by two ranks)

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Sky Attack (Flying-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

When it comes to picking Lugia’s fast move, you want to teach it dragon tail. It’s a better choice than extrasensory, and dragon tail received a buff since Lugia was last in five-star raids, making it a much more desirable choice in 2021.

For the charged moves, you always want to go with aeroblast for one of the options. It’s Lugia’s signature move, and while it might cost quite a bit of energy, Lugia is bulky enough to wait it out until it can use this attack. For the secondary charged move, we’re going to recommend you go with sky attack. In contrast to aeroblast, sky attack is a low energy charged move that you can frequently use, potentially draining an opponent’s shields before you use aeroblast against them.

The best moveset to teach Lugia in Pokémon Go is the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves aeroblast and sky attack.