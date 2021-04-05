Best moveset for Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go

The mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go are outstanding to use during the raid battles in the game. Not only are they powered up versions of their normal forms, but they also provide an additional attack bonus for every trainer working with you to defeat a Pokémon. These are excellent to use during any of the five-star raids or other mega raids in the game. When using Mega Lopunny, there are specific moves you want to use to optimize this Pokémon during the battle.

Mega Lopunny is a Fighting and Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks, but it will be resistant against Bug, Dark, Ghost, and Rock-type moves. In PvE battles, Mega Lopunny has a maximum CP of 4,234, an attack of 282, a defense of 163, and a stamina of 214. Because of its lower defense, you want to generate the largest amount of energy as quickly as possible so you can use powerful charged moves before it can faint.

These are all of the moves Mega Lopunny can learn.

Fast moves

Low Kick (Fighting-type) – 4 damage and 2.5 energy (2 damage per turn)

Pound (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 2 energy (2.5 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Fire Punch (Fire-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Unfortunately, Mega Lopunny suffers the same issue as its normal counterpart, Lopunny. It doesn’t have access to the best attacks, and none of them generate a massive energy amount. The fast move selection for this Pokémon is so poor, we’re recommending you use the worst Fighting-type move we’ve seen: low kick. Of the choices, low kick will probably yield the best results, despite the amount of damage the attack does, but it generates just enough more energy to be useful.

Mega Lopunny’s charged move selection is also problematic. The best choice for this Pokémon will be fire punch, hands down. You can use it fairly often because it doesn’t require a massive amount of energy to fire it off. When considering the second charged move choice, it’s a toss-up between focus blast or hyper beam. If you’re concerned with having a wide selection available, hyper beam will be the better option because Mega Lopunny will be able to attack multiple types. However, focus blast costs five less energy and does 10 less damage. Both are difficult to recommend, but if your Mega Lopunny can survive long enough to fire off one of them, they’re both worth it.

Overall, Mega Lopuny is not the best mega Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. If you have to use it, you’ll want to make sure you stick to its resistances and try to work with its mediocre moveset.

The best moveset Mega Lopunny can learn is the fast move low kick, and the charged moves fire punch and focus blast or hyper beam.

