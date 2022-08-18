The best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon that you want you to add to your roster in Pokémon Go. Rhyperior is one of the many Pokémon that does well in various Pokémon Go Battle Leagues. You typically see it in the Master League, and it’s great in raids. But you want to make sure you use the best one available to you. This guide covers the best moveset to teach Rhyperior in Pokémon Go.

Best Rhyperior moveset

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water-type Pokémon, but it’s resistant to Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, and Rock-type attacks. While it may have a slightly weaker defense, it makes up for it with more attack power and health. You must be careful of Rhyperior’s weaknesses, as an opponent can quickly counter them in the Master League. However, it’s a superb raiding Pokémon. You want to have at least one of these Pokémon in your collection if you plan to go out of your way for five-star and Mega Raids.

These are all of the moves Rhyperior can learn.

Fast moves

Mud Slap (Ground-type) – 11 damage and 2.6 energy (3.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charge moves

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type) – 110 damage and 50 energy

Skull Bash (Normal-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy (100% chance to increase user’s defense by one defense rank)

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower the user’s attack and defense by one rank)

Surf (Water-type) – 65 damage and 40 energy

When choosing Rhyperior’s fast move, we recommend going with Mud Slap. It’s a powerful Ground-type move that fits well into Rhyperior’s moveset, giving it a decent amount of energy. While it doesn’t do the highest amount of damage, it’s the best choice for Rhyperior.

When selecting from the charged moves, you have several more options. We recommend you go with Rock Wrecker and Surf. Rock Wrecker is an exclusive move that is extremely powerful Rhyperior and is an excellent option for any player who wants to use Rhyperior regularly. The Surf charged move is also a solid choice, primarily a low-energy Water-type move.

The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move Mud Slap and the charged moves Rock Wrecker and Surf.