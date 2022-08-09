Vikavolt is one of the many Pokémon you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go. Although it might not always be your go-to option when using it against other players, it’s a suitable option if you need a Bug-type Pokémon. The trick is making sure you teach it the correct attacks to use in combat. This guide covers the best moveset for Vikavolt in Pokémon Go.

Vikavolt’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Vikavolt is a Bug and Electric-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire and Rock-type attacks but resistant against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Steel-type moves. It does not have too many weaknesses, but it also doesn’t have a vast number of resistances, making it effective against fighting most Pokémon it encounters in various Pokémon Go Battle Leagues. You will want to be careful when using it and build around it in your roster, but you should be able to catch enough Grubbin to add it to your collection.

These are all the attacks Vikavolt can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Bug Bite (Bug-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) 1 turn

Mud Slap (Ground-type) – 11 damage and 2.6 energy per turn( 3.6 damage per turn) 3 turns

Spark (Electric-type) – 4 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) 2 turns

Charged moves

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

Discharge (Electric-type) – 65 damage and 45 energy

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

When selecting Vikavolt’s fast move, we recommend you go with Spark. It’s a solid fast move with the best energy per turn of the choices. Bug Bite is a close runner-up, but Spark will be a better fast move to consider using in the Great League or other smaller, more specific cups featured in Pokémon Go. Mud Slap is the strongest fast move, but it does not provide nearly as much energy as the other two, meaning it will fall short in the long run.

For the charged moves, you want to go with Discharge and X-Scissor. Both of these attacks are the same type as Vikavolt, which means it can do even more damage with these attacks during an encounter. Discharge will be your more powerful attack of the two, reserved for legitimately hitting an opponent or any Water and Flying-types. When using X-Scissor, you can use it as an attack to bait out an opponent’s shield, and you can expect to use it frequently because of how little energy it requires.

The best moveset to teach Vikavolt in Pokémon Go is the fast move Spark and the charged moves Discharge and X-Scissor.