Best moveset for Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go

Shadow Lugia has arrived in Pokémon Go for a limited time. If you’re keen on capturing it, you’ll need to complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research available during the Season of Mischief. You’ll need to complete it before the end of November 2021. Then, you’ll have to take on Giovanni and beat him to rescue Shadow Lugia. Once you do that, you’ll need to teach this legendary Pokémon the best attacks to make it a powerful ally. These are the best moves to teach shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go.

Shadow Lugia is a Flying and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic-type attacks. Lugia already has a powerful defense stat. Removing some of that for even more attack power becomes an even more robust Pokémon to use in the Master League, jumping ahead of its traditional form.

These are all of the moves shadow Lugia can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Aeroblast (Flying-type) – 170 damage and 75 energy (12.5% chance to increase attack power by two ranks)

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Sky Attack (Flying-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

The best fast move you can give shadow Lugia is dragon tail. While it is a Dragon-type move, it does enough damage and nearly provides the same energy as extrasensory. Therefore, dragon tail is a better move to select overall.

You always want to make sure that shadow Lugia has access to sky attack for the charged move. The primary reason for this is because of how much energy all of Lugia’s charged moves costs. Sky attack is the cheapest at 45 energy, whereas the next one is future sight for 65 energy. Lugia needs sky attack to potentially bait an opponent into using a shield, exposing them for the second choice, Lugia’s best attack, aeroblast. However, Aeroblast will be a rare sight for shadow Lugia because it is exclusive unless you want to use an Elite Charged TM.

The best moveset to give shadow Lugia is the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves sky attack and aeroblast.