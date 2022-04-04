The Therian Forme Thundurus Pokémon in Pokémon Go is different from the standard Incarnate Forme Thundurus. It has other stats, a unique moveset, and a brand new appearance. You might find it more difficult to battle against in the five-star raids. It doesn’t appear to have a shiny form this time around, though. However, the stats make it a stronger version of Thundurus, and that’s all the more reason to make sure you capture the Therian Forme to add it to your collection. This guide covers the best moveset for Thundurus (Therian) in Pokémon Go.

Therian Forme Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ice and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. For PvP, Therian Forme Thundurus has a maximum CP of 3,659, an attack 244, a defense of 139, and a stamina of 160. For PvE in raids, it has an attack of 295, a defense of 161, and a stamina of 188. It’s a glass cannon, so you want to try and use fast attacks before another Pokémon can defeat it.

These are all of the moves Therian Forme Thundurus can learn.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy (4 damage per turn)

Volt Switch (Electric-type) – 12 damage and 4 energy (3 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Sludge Wave (Poison-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

When picking Therian Forme Thundurus’ fast move, you always want to go with a volt switch. It beats bite every time, in every category. Volt switch is a powerful Electric-type move that makes this Thundurus an extremely powerful candidate, especially with its boosted attack power.

For the charged move, you have some difficult choices to make. When you consider the first charged move choice, we recommend you go with thunderbolt. It’s the attack with the lowest energy that Therian Forme Thundurus can use in the game, making it an ideal option for some powerful attacks. Because it has volt switch, it can charge up with energy pretty fast. When you consider the second charged move, we recommend you go with focus blast. It’ll be able to use it almost as often as thunder, but it prevents this Thundurus from being a purely an Electric-type fighter. Sludge wave is another option, but it would be a situational choice.

The best moveset for Therian Form Thundurus is volt switch for its fast move, and then thunderbolt and focus blast for its charged moves.