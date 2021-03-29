Best moveset for Tornadus (Therian) in Pokémon Go

There are several differences between Therian Forme Tornadus and its Incarnate one in Pokémon Go. A big one is that these Pokémon will have unique movesets, and they have unique stat differences. Thundurus (Therian) will have higher defenses than its Incarnate form, making it much more durable in PvE raids and the Master League. We imagine plenty of players will be attempting to use this legendary Pokémon. While it is more durable, it still needs to have a powerful series of attacks to make it a good choice. If your Tornadus (Therian) doesn’t have the best moveset, it won’t last long in a fight.

Tornadus (Therian) is a Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. For PvP, Tornadus (Therian) has a maximum CP of 3,215, an attack of 199, a defense of 161, and a stamina of 160. For PvP raids, it has an attack of 238, a defense of 189, and a stamina of 188.

These are all of the moves Tornadus (Therian) can learn.

Fast moves

Astonish (Ghost-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy (1.6 damage per turn)

Gust (Flying-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy (4 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Heat Wave (Fire-type) – 95 damage and 75 energy

Hurricane (Flying-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

For Tornadus (Therian)’s fast move, you always want to go with gust. Astonish is a horrid move you never want to use on a Pokémon. It’s even worse on a Flying-type Pokémon that can even give it any form of same-attack-type-bonus buff. Gust will be the best choice of the two, hands down.

When considering Torandus (Therian)’s charged moves, you have a few more choices, but all of them cost quite a bit of energy. You want to first go with the lower energy choice, psychic. Normally, it’s a good attack on Psychic-type Pokémon, but on Tornadus (Therian), a Flying-type, it’s subpar. The next choice you want to go with will be hurricane, another high energy move that does a decent amount of damage. While these are powerful, they would take forever to charge properly, likely cornering the player using Tornadus (Therian) and preventing them from winning most engagements.

These moves are a bit of a letdown for Tornadus (Therian) and hold it back. While it is a legendary Pokémon, it’s not one you’re going to see in any PvP Battle League regularly.

The best moveset to teach Tornadus (Therian) is the fast move gust, and the charged moves psychic and hurricane.

