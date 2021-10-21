Best moveset for Trevenant in Pokémon Go

When you’re looking to see how well a Pokémon fares in Pokémon Go, it sometimes comes down to the best moveset for that Pokémon. You’ll have several attack options to pick from when it comes to using Trevenant in PvP or PvE battles, such as raids. In this guide, we’ll break down what the best moveset for Trevenant is in Pokémon Go.

Trevenant is Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water-type moves. It has several resistances to many Pokémon that frequently appear in the top-tier choices of PvP leagues, making it a standout choice if you can teach it the proper attacks.

These are all of the moves Trevenant can learn.

Fast moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Sucker Punch (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Foul Play (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Seed Bomb (Grass-type) – 55 and 40 energy

Of the two choices for Trevenant’s fast move, you want to go with shadow claw. It’s a powerful Ghost-type attack that can do more damage and provide Trevenant with more energy each time it uses it. In addition, the attack surpasses sucker punch in every way, making it a solid fast move for every occasion.

For the charged moves, you have a few more options available to you. We’re always going to recommend that you make sure that Trevenant learns shadow ball. It’s the best of the three charged moves, capable of dealing 100 damage for only 55 energy. When it comes to the second choice, seed bomb beats out foul play, primarily because it’s super effective to Ground, Rock, and Water-types, making Trevenant even more potent in most fights.

The best moveset to teach Trevenant is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves shadow ball and seed bomb.