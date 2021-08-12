The best moveset for Umbreon in Pokémon Go

There are several Eevee evolutions you can pick from in Pokémon Go. For those looking to choose the best one, we highly recommend you go with Umbreon. Of the choices, it has the best variety of stats and is great to use in the Great League and Ultra League competitions. However, to ensure you yield the highest results from this pick, you need to teach it the best moveset, and there are two choices based on how you want to use it.

Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type attacks but resistant to Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type moves. If you want your Umbreon to excel in the Ultra League, you want to level it up using XL candy, increasing its stats even further. You can earn this after you’ve reached trainer level 40.

These are all of the moves Umbreon can learn.

Fast moves

Feint Attack (Dark-type) – 6 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Dark Pulse (Dark-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

Foul Play (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Last Resort (Normal-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Umbreon only has two choices for its fast move. Of the two options, we recommend you go with Snarl. Of the two Dark-type fast moves, snarl has a much more significant energy yield after each use. In addition, it allows Umbreon to use its charged attacks far more often, despite feint attack doing more damage and quicker. Regardless, snarl is the far superior choice.

When it comes to picking charged moves, things become a bit difficult. You always want to have foul play on Umbreon, though. It’s an attack that doesn’t require too much energy, and it’s a solid Dark-type move. So when it comes to the second choice, you’re going to be torn between last resort and psychic. These attacks are exclusive charged moves, which means you receive them at certain times in Pokémon Go or by using an Elite Charged TM.

Both of these choices are solid for different reasons. Psychic is a good attack if Umbreon is going to be battling Fighting-type Pokémon. But last resort is the better all-round attack. Having two Umbreon is the best call, with one knowing how to use last resort and the other psychic.

The best moveset to teach Umbreon is the fast move snarl, and the charged moves foul play and last resort or foul play and psychic.